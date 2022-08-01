U.S. Sen. John Cornyn tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican senior senator from Texas said in his tweet that he is vaccinated and boosted and was “doing fine.”

“After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines.”

Cornyn’s remark was a reference to the Inflation Reduction Act — legislation including tax, climate and healthcare provisions — which Congressional Democrats hope to make more progress on this week. The legislation includes $369 billion for energy and climate programs, as well as $64 billion to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, The Hill reported.

Cornyn later tweeted that he will still cast votes this week if required.

“If it happens, I will be there, consistent with CDC guidelines,” he said.

