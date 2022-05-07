I-69 closing in both directions at 610 West Loop for three weekends in May

There's another big closure at I-69 and the 610 West Loop starting this weekend.

As part of ongoing work to rebuild the congested interchange near the Galleria in Houston, TxDOT is closing all northbound and southbound main lanes of I-69 at the 610 West Loop starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 6.

The total shutdown is scheduled to last throughout the weekend, with lanes reopening 5 a.m. Monday.

TxDOT also plans to close the same main lanes the following two weekends.

Crews will be tearing down the existing Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to 610, which closed last weekend and will take two years to rebuild. They will also be working on a new 610 bridge.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area and find alternate routes.