New Oak Cliff park to unite area divided by I-35

Southern Gateway Park is closer to becoming a reality. The nonprofit leading the planning effort announced Tuesday it has reached 75% of its $82 million fundraising goal.

“We all know that the historic underinvestment in southern Dallas has stymied its residents' growth and success,” said April Allen, president and COO of Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. “By drawing eyes, dollars and feet to this area, we believe that the Southern Gateway Park will be the first step in reversing this neglect.”

The park will be built above I-35, between the Dallas Zoo and north Oak Cliff. Artist renderings show green spaces, trails and a pavilion, along with market space and playgrounds.

Courtesy / Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation An artist rendering of Southern Gateway Park shows green space and trails lined by trees and a playground.

Speaking at Dallas City Hall on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Johnson said the park will be a bridge between neighborhoods where houses were once torn down to build the interstate.

“Southern Gateway Park should be viewed as what it is, which is a game changing investment in the people and the families of southern Dallas,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the park’s first phase is on track to be completed by the end of 2023.

