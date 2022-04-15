Fair Park in South Dallas is getting a new park. Here's what it will look like

Artist renderings of the 14-acre park show a dynamic green space lined with elm and sycamore trees.

Two open green spaces are complemented by playgrounds, a lookout tower, vendor space and a stage.

The designs created by California-based Studio-MLA are the latest steps in the process to create a public space for surrounding neighborhoods in South Dallas. Once completed, the park will be open year-round.

Studio-MLA / Fair Park First An artist rendering shows a birds-eye view of the Community Park at Fair Park.

Brain Luallen is CEO of Fair Park First, which is leading the project. He says the studio designed a “prairie wonderland” that will be a place for a variety of public events.

“[It’s] the sort of Blackland Prairie ecosystem and geography that would have been here prior to development and interweaving the unique personality of sunny South Dallas in a way that feels completely authentic, definitely of North Texas,” Luallen said.

The park will be located on what was once the site of a South Dallas neighborhood of over 360 homes. They were torn down to make room for parking space which currently sits between Fitzhugh and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Luallen says the park offers a chance to right past wrongs.

“That displacement loomed large, and it certainly left a very large scar in the surrounding community, but the idea of a healing gathering place has always been at the forefront of people's minds,” Luallen said.

Luallen said Fair Park First will work with the community to establish a name for the park that resonates with the surrounding neighborhoods.

Construction is set to begin in early 2023 with an anticipated opening date in late 2024.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org