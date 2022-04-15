© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fair Park in South Dallas is getting a new park. Here's what it will look like

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published April 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
An artist rendering of the Community Park at Fair Park shows the public space facing the stage with the "Texas twister" lookout tower on the right.
Studio-MLA
/
Fair Park First
An artist rendering of the Community Park at Fair Park shows the public space facing the stage with the "Texas twister" lookout tower on the right.

Planners unveiled the latest designs Thursday for a much-anticipated park coming to Fair Park.

Artist renderings of the 14-acre park show a dynamic green space lined with elm and sycamore trees.

Two open green spaces are complemented by playgrounds, a lookout tower, vendor space and a stage.

The designs created by California-based Studio-MLA are the latest steps in the process to create a public space for surrounding neighborhoods in South Dallas. Once completed, the park will be open year-round.

Fair Park Community Park birds-eye view artist rendering
Studio-MLA
/
Fair Park First
An artist rendering shows a birds-eye view of the Community Park at Fair Park.

Brain Luallen is CEO of Fair Park First, which is leading the project. He says the studio designed a “prairie wonderland” that will be a place for a variety of public events.

“[It’s] the sort of Blackland Prairie ecosystem and geography that would have been here prior to development and interweaving the unique personality of sunny South Dallas in a way that feels completely authentic, definitely of North Texas,” Luallen said.

The park will be located on what was once the site of a South Dallas neighborhood of over 360 homes. They were torn down to make room for parking space which currently sits between Fitzhugh and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Luallen says the park offers a chance to right past wrongs.

“That displacement loomed large, and it certainly left a very large scar in the surrounding community, but the idea of a healing gathering place has always been at the forefront of people's minds,” Luallen said.

Luallen said Fair Park First will work with the community to establish a name for the park that resonates with the surrounding neighborhoods.

Construction is set to begin in early 2023 with an anticipated opening date in late 2024.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags

News KERA NewsFair Parkpublic artSouth Dallas
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the breaking news reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
Related Content