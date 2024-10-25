Sujata Dand | Dallas Free Press
-
The original Billy Earl Dade Elementary School, a historic Black Dallas Independent School District property in South Dallas, is being considered as the site for a proposed $50 million career institute, according to DISD Trustee Ed Turner.
-
Construction on Harold Simmons Park officially begins on Tuesday on the West Overlook, located on West Dallas’ side of the Trinity River, off Commerce Street. This area will eventually be a hub for community activities, featuring amenities like a dog park, skate park, and venues for movie nights and concerts.