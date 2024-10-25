West Dallas neighbors ask for jobs, property tax relief as Harold Simmons Park construction begins

Construction on Harold Simmons Park officially begins on Tuesday on the West Overlook, located on West Dallas’ side of the Trinity River, off Commerce Street. This area will eventually be a hub for community activities, featuring amenities like a dog park, skate park, and venues for movie nights and concerts.

For the first year, however, the site primarily will be focused on foundational work or, as Trinity Park Conservancy CEO Tony Moore puts it, “moving dirt around.” Moore explains that substantial infrastructure work — drainage, plumbing and electrical — will take place before any visible structures emerge. The initial work should last a year before progress becomes more tangible.

“So much infrastructure has to go into the ground,” Moore says, adding that the conservancy has already raised $160 million of the $325 million budget needed for the entire park project.

“If you’re breaking ground, you have got jobs coming,” says Paula Hutchison, a longtime Gilbert-Emory resident. She recently met with Moore to discuss promoting local employment opportunities.

Hutchison notes a change in tone, saying this time, she feels like she is being heard.

“There’s a sincerity here that we haven’t seen from other groups that have bounced through and moved on” from West Dallas, Hutchison says. “Believe me, we’ve seen a lot of them come and go.”

Conservancy commits to job access for West Dallas residents

Last November, Moore met with Hutchison and other West Dallas community leaders to present final plans for the new 10,000-square-foot park. That meeting grew tense as local residents voiced frustration over their exclusion from the planning process. Hutchison, among others, criticized the lack of community engagement.

“We’ve already had to stand back and watch the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge happen to us,” Hutchison said at the time. “No one tried to ask us to participate.”

Photo by / Sujata Dand Trinity Park Conservancy’s CEO Tony Moore convened what they called “a conversation on gentrification” on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center with neighborhood leaders.

The community was clear about its two main concerns: jobs and property tax relief for the neighbors who called West Dallas home before the City and other developers decided it was worth investment. Residents feared the new park would fuel gentrification, exacerbating already rising property taxes and making the neighborhood unaffordable for its working-class families.

Although Moore acknowledged that he couldn’t stop gentrification, he did commit to ensuring local residents had access to jobs the park would create. Moore told the late West Dallas community leader Raul Reyes Jr. that he was “committed to doing whatever we need to do” to make that happen.

Promises delivered: Job fairs and workforce funds

By summer, Moore’s words began translating into action. The conservancy hosted a job fair at Dallas College West Dallas Center in June, drawing more than 500 attendees. More than 30 partners, including general contractor Beck Construction, were on hand to discuss job openings and certifications.

While job fairs can be difficult to measure solely by placements, Moore says, around 15 people were hired on the spot. Additionally, 120 people earned certifications that will qualify them for future jobs, and 130 others received professional development support.

“What was really exciting was informing the community about trade jobs — drywall, concrete work, A/C installation — that they can start training for now, with positions available next year,” Moore explains.

Hutchison, who attended the event, was encouraged by the turnout.

“The parking lot was packed,” she says. “It was a grand occasion, and my understanding was it went over very well with the community.”

Trinity Park Conservancy also has provided funds to several on-the-ground nonprofits such as POCA (Professional Opportunity Connection for All), Lone Star Justice Alliance, Ready to Work and Southern Dallas LINK, all of whom are working to help West Dallas residents find jobs.

“We wouldn’t be here without the funding from Trinity Park Conservancy,” Janet Martinez says.

Martinez started POCA with her friend Sandra Avalo in 2020 to help provide personal job assistance for immigrants. The conservancy has given them $30,000 since 2023 and helped with additional dollars through matching funds.

“Sustainability is what makes it successful,” Moore says, noting that the conservancy has plans for a second job fair as they get closer to building construction.

A ‘cautious approach’ to property tax relief efforts

This summer, Builders of Hope partnered with Wesley Rankin Community Center to roll out a new property tax assistance program. The program, funded by a $150,000 grant from the Dallas Foundation, aims to reimburse longtime West Dallas homeowners for tax increases dating back to 2020, with some receiving up to $2,500.

Currently, the two West Dallas-based nonprofits are in the process of helping more than 100 households.

“It’s really a low-dollar investment per household to make a meaningful impact. We are preserving that value and generational wealth in the community,” says Stephanie Champion, chief community development officer of Builders of Hope.

She notes that Trinity Park Conservancy has been supportive, helping to promote the program and verbally committing to future contributions.

Still, Moore says his organization is taking a cautious approach.

“My donors want to make sure we understand what was learned,” he says. “After seeing how it works out, perhaps chime in with a bigger lift.”

Learning curve: ‘The needs were greater than the resources’

Meanwhile, Moore says they are focused on education efforts. In August the conservancy partnered with UNT Dallas College of Law to host an event at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center aimed at educating homeowners on how to protest property taxes.

Photo by / Brenda Hernandez Trinity Park Conservancy held a homeowner’s property tax workshop at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center in August. Organizers say the community’s need for assistance was overwhelming.



However, Hutchison says some residents were disappointed, as many didn’t get the on-the-spot help that they were expecting.

Moore doesn’t disagree. He says they were surprised by the need in the community. The community center was packed with people.They are working to ensure that the next education event with SMU’s law school, scheduled for later this year, will address these concerns.

“It was a learning curve in understanding that the needs were greater than the resources,” Moore says. “This work never ends. It is important for us to have the credibility of engaging the community with credible deliverables.”

Hutchison remains cautiously optimistic. “We know they can’t solve all our problems,” she says, “but at least they’re putting in effort to aid and support us.”

What distinguishes Moore, she believes, is his team’s visibility and accessibility in West Dallas. “He’s always made himself available no matter what the group size — a neighborhood association, a community wanting to ask questions.

“He’s got a team on the ground. We know them.”

This story was published in partnership with the Dallas Free Press. Dallas Free Press is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on the stories of South Dallas and West Dallas, and works to make civic information more transparent and accessible. Learn more at dallasfreepress.com and follow their work on social media: @dallasfreepress.