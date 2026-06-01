Dallas Mavericks choose former Valley View Mall site for proposed new arena, entertainment district

The Dallas Mavericks have chosen a new site for their proposed new stadium and entertainment district as the team prepares to leave downtown.

The organization announced Monday it has entered into option agreements for the potential purchase of about 104 acres at the former Valley View Mall site in North Dallas. The team's lease at American Airlines Center ends in 2031.

In a statement, the Mavericks said the site "meets most of the criteria established at the outset of our evaluation process" and provides the strongest opportunity for the team to remain within the city of Dallas.

The organization said it envisions a mixed-use development centered around a new arena, with restaurants, entertainment venues, public green spaces and family-oriented attractions. The Mavericks added that community engagement will be a key part of the planning process.

"We believe in Dallas, and our priority has been clear from the beginning: keeping the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas," the team said in its statement.

The announcement appears to end months of speculation over possible locations for a new arena, including proposals involving Dallas City Hall.

Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua welcomed the decision, saying in a statement the move keeps the Mavericks in Dallas while creating an opportunity to redevelop a long-vacant site.

"We cannot ignore that this helps us also preserve and invest in Dallas City Hall," he said.

The City Council is expected to continue discussions about the future of City Hall later this week.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax- deductible gift today. Thank you.