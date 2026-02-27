Plano confirms it's negotiating Dallas Stars move, says nothing is formal yet

Plano has been in "earnest discussions" with the Dallas Stars for the past year regarding a potential move to The Shops at Willow Bend, the city confirmed in a statement on Friday.

But, city officials added, no formal offer has been made.

"As with all significant economic development opportunities, the City does not publicly comment on negotiations until a proposal is ready for formal consideration by the Plano City Council," the statement read. "However, because of recent news reports referencing a formal offer to the team, we want to clarify to the Plano Community that no such offer has been made."

Council member Chad West told KERA News in a text message there is a letter of intent on the table, but nothing has been signed yet. He added that the team is still very much negotiating with the City of Dallas.

The Stars declined to comment on the talks with Plano.

The Stars currently share the American Airlines Center with the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. Both of their leases at the arena end in 2031. The team practices at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Plano's negotiations come at a time when Dallas is trying to retain and attract back its hometown sports teams. Three city council members — Adam Bazaldua, Paula Blackmon and Paul Ridley — filed a memo Wednesday asking the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention to consider using the American Airlines Center as the practice and game-day facility for the Dallas Wings. The WNBA team currently practices and plays in Arlington — only occasionally playing at the American Airlines Center.

That memo comes after delays and cost increases have set back a planned practice and play facility in Dallas.

