Here are the North Texas athletes representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics
Athletes from around North Texas are headed to Italy to compete in this month's 2026 Winter Olympics.
This year’s Team USA roster includes Dallas's Emily Chan, a figure skater who placed 12th in the mixed skate at the 2024 World Championship in Paris. This will be her first Olympic Games.
"I just want to take in everything," she said at a Jan. 11 U.S. Figure Skating press conference.
Representing Plano is figure skater Amber Glenn, who placed fifth in the 2025 women singles World Championship in Boston. After failing to qualify in 2022, she will also be competing in the Olympics for the first time this year.
"I've been working so hard to reach my potential and I knew that one day my potential could be making an Olympic team and to finally do that is so satisfying," she told the St. Louis NBC station.
Coppell native Hannah Bilka is competing with the U.S. Women's Hockey team. Bilka won the 2024 women's ice hockey National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Representing the Dallas Stars on Team U.S.A. is Minnesota's Jake Oettinger. He is the first goalie in the expansion era since 1967-98 to make an NHL debut in the round leading to the Stanley Cup Final.
Other Dallas Stars players will be representing the Olympics for their home countries.
- Radek Faksa- Czech Republic, third-line center
- Thomas Harley- Canada, defense
- Miro Heiskanen- Finland, defense
- Roope Hintz- Finland, center
- Mikko Rantanen- Finland, right wing
- Esa Lindell- Finland, defense
Meanwhile, Denton's Kelly Delka will compete in the skeleton for Puerto Rico's national team.
The Olympic Games begin on Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22.
