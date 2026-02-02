© 2026 KERA News
Here are the North Texas athletes representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics

KERA | By Avery Escamilla-Wendell
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
A women skating on ice in a black outfit.
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
Associated Press
Amber Glenn of Plano is competing in her first Olympic games.

Athletes from around North Texas are headed to Italy to compete in this month's 2026 Winter Olympics.

This year’s Team USA roster includes Dallas's Emily Chan, a figure skater who placed 12th in the mixed skate at the 2024 World Championship in Paris. This will be her first Olympic Games.

"I just want to take in everything," she said at a Jan. 11 U.S. Figure Skating press conference.

A women posing for a headshot wearing a white Team U.S.A jacket. A man is behind her wearing a white Team U.S.A jacket.
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
Associated Press
Pairs figure skater Emily Chan is representing Dallas on Team USA in the Winter Olympics.

Representing Plano is figure skater Amber Glenn, who placed fifth in the 2025 women singles World Championship in Boston. After failing to qualify in 2022, she will also be competing in the Olympics for the first time this year.

"I've been working so hard to reach my potential and I knew that one day my potential could be making an Olympic team and to finally do that is so satisfying," she told the St. Louis NBC station.

A women wearing a white Team U.S.A. jacket posing for her headshot
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
Associated Press
Amber Glenn is one of two figure skating North Texans representing Team U.S.A at the Winter Olympics.

Coppell native Hannah Bilka is competing with the U.S. Women's Hockey team. Bilka won the 2024 women's ice hockey National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A women playing hockey wearing a dark blue and red jersey with a white helmet and black skates.
Adrian Kraus
/
Associated Press
Hanna Bilka will be competing at this years women's ice hockey at Milano Cortina.

Representing the Dallas Stars on Team U.S.A. is Minnesota's Jake Oettinger. He is the first goalie in the expansion era since 1967-98 to make an NHL debut in the round leading to the Stanley Cup Final.

A man playing hockey defending as a goaltender wearing a green and white jersey.
Jeffrey McWhorter
/
Associated Press
Dallas stars player Jake Ottinger will be playing on the ice at this years Winter Olympics.

Other Dallas Stars players will be representing the Olympics for their home countries.

Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15), Sam Steel, Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa, right, celebrate after Lindell scored in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
Tony Gutierrez
/
AP
Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15), Sam Steel, Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa, right, celebrate after Lindell scored in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

  • Radek Faksa- Czech Republic, third-line center
  • Thomas Harley- Canada, defense
  • Miro Heiskanen- Finland, defense
  • Roope Hintz- Finland, center
  • Mikko Rantanen- Finland, right wing
  • Esa Lindell- Finland, defense

Meanwhile, Denton's Kelly Delka will compete in the skeleton for Puerto Rico's national team.

The Olympic Games begin on Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org. You can follow her on Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.

