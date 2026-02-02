Here are the North Texas athletes representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics

Athletes from around North Texas are headed to Italy to compete in this month's 2026 Winter Olympics.

This year’s Team USA roster includes Dallas's Emily Chan, a figure skater who placed 12th in the mixed skate at the 2024 World Championship in Paris. This will be her first Olympic Games.

"I just want to take in everything," she said at a Jan. 11 U.S. Figure Skating press conference.

Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press Pairs figure skater Emily Chan is representing Dallas on Team USA in the Winter Olympics.

Representing Plano is figure skater Amber Glenn, who placed fifth in the 2025 women singles World Championship in Boston. After failing to qualify in 2022, she will also be competing in the Olympics for the first time this year.

"I've been working so hard to reach my potential and I knew that one day my potential could be making an Olympic team and to finally do that is so satisfying," she told the St. Louis NBC station.

Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press Amber Glenn is one of two figure skating North Texans representing Team U.S.A at the Winter Olympics.

Coppell native Hannah Bilka is competing with the U.S. Women's Hockey team. Bilka won the 2024 women's ice hockey National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Adrian Kraus / Associated Press Hanna Bilka will be competing at this years women's ice hockey at Milano Cortina.

Representing the Dallas Stars on Team U.S.A. is Minnesota's Jake Oettinger. He is the first goalie in the expansion era since 1967-98 to make an NHL debut in the round leading to the Stanley Cup Final.

Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press Dallas stars player Jake Ottinger will be playing on the ice at this years Winter Olympics.

Other Dallas Stars players will be representing the Olympics for their home countries.

Tony Gutierrez / AP Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15), Sam Steel, Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa, right, celebrate after Lindell scored in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Radek Faksa- Czech Republic, third-line center

Thomas Harley- Canada, defense

Miro Heiskanen- Finland, defense

Roope Hintz- Finland, center

Mikko Rantanen- Finland, right wing

Esa Lindell- Finland, defense

Meanwhile, Denton's Kelly Delka will compete in the skeleton for Puerto Rico's national team.

The Olympic Games begin on Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow her on Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.