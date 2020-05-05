 Journalists From KERA Earn First Amendment Awards, National Press Photographers Honors | KERA News

Journalists From KERA Earn First Amendment Awards, National Press Photographers Honors

By KERA News 30 minutes ago
  • Ed Ates spent 20 years in prison before being exonerated and reunited with his wife Kim. KERA's Courtney Collins earned a First Amendment Award for their story, and videographer Thorne Anderson was honored by the National Press Photographers Association.
    Allison V. Smith / For KERA News
  • Abigail Rubio (left, with friend Leslie Lopez) was interviewed last year by KERA reporter Stella M. Chávez. Abigail's father was detained in an immigration raid in Honey Grove, Texas. Coverage of the wake of that raid earned Chávez two statewide awards.
    Stella M. Chávez / KERA News

Two KERA reporters have been honored in a contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists-Fort Worth. Courtney Collins earned first place and Christopher Connelly was a finalist for the group's First Amendment Awards.

The award "honors work that defends the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution, furthers the people's right to know how governments and businesses affect their lives; and champions the powerless and disadvantaged, the group says on its awards website.

Stations that are part of The Texas Newsroom -- a journalism collaboration led by KERA and including Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, KUT in Austin and Houston Public Media -- collected nine honors in all. Here  are KERA's:

That makes 14 awards for KERA so far in 2020. Here are the others:

National Press Photographers Association

Two videos from KERA's series "One Crisis Away: The Price of Prison" earned videographer Thorne Anderson a pair of honors from the National Press Photographers Association's Quarterly Multimedia Contest

Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

KERA has collected 10 statewide awards from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters. Four of those were first-place awards, and two KERA reporters — Stella M. Chávez and Mallory Falk — are double winners.

Chávez won first-place honors in specialty or beat reporting for her immigration coverage and second place for radio reporter of the year. Falk, who is KERA's Report For America Fellow based in El Paso, was runner-up in two categories, specialty or beat reporting and light feature.

The statewide public radio newsmagazine Texas Standard also earned 10 Texas AP Broadcasters awards for the largest radio broadcasters. Texas Standard originates from KUT in Austin and is co-produced by KERA, Houston Public Media and Texas Public Radio in San Antonio. KUT collected eight other awards, including overall excellence in radio. Houston Public Media earned two honors.

The four stations are part of The Texas Newsroom, a landmark public radio collaboration that also includes NPR and smaller stations across the state. Members of the collaboration won top honors in 14 of 20 large-radio categories, and 29 of 38 awards presented overall.

Here are KERA's winners:

