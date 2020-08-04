Fort Worth City Council To Vote On New Police Contract

The Fort Worth City Council will consider a new four-year police contract on Tuesday, during a summer of protests that have brought even more scrutiny on a department that had already been facing criticism for years.

The city and the Fort Worth police union negotiated the contract, which, if the Council approves, will run through September 2024. It includes across-the-board annual pay raises.

The new contract also gets rid of an incentive for officer candidates who live in Fort Worth: extra points on an entry-level exam. Officers are not required to live in the city, and over half of the force lives elsewhere.

The City Council’s vote on the contract was previously scheduled for June 4, but Councilmember Ann Zadeh moved to postpone it. That was after Councilmember Jungus Jordan moved to approve it.

Racial justice demonstrations were intense at the time of that meeting. Daily protests invoked the name of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman killed last year by a white Fort Worth police officer. On June 4, when councilmembers were scheduled to vote on the police contract, protesters marched around City Hall and spoke in front of the Council to criticize the curfew put in place after an incident a few nights before, when police launched tear gas at a crowd of protesters.

United Fort Worth, an activist group that campaigns for changes in the police department, wants another postponement or a “no” vote on the contract until the Council addresses six concerns, including the across-the-board pay raises.

“Police are public servants whose salaries are paid by the communities that they agree to serve. If they have complaints filed against them and performance issues, they should not be rewarded with more money,” United Fort Worth wrote in a formal letter to city politicians that the group is encouraging others to send.

United Fort Worth is also asking for changes to the way the contract allows police to handle misconduct. It wants to get rid of the clause that gives officers under investigation 48 hours notice before their interviews, and is asking the department to make disciplinary records public.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.