COVID-19 Live Updates: Texas Tops 1,000 Deaths

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 Totals:

In Texas: More than 37,400 cases and 1,031 deaths have been reported across the state. More than 19,100 Texans have recovered from the disease.

More than 37,400 cases and 1,031 deaths have been reported across the state. More than 19,100 Texans have recovered from the disease. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 5,369; Tarrant County: 3,127; Collin County: 887; Denton County: 902. There have been at least 282 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 5,369; Tarrant County: 3,127; Collin County: 887; Denton County: 902. There have been at least 282 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Check all Texas counties: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard for totals in the U.S. and around the world.

Saturday, May 9

Texas Tops 1,000 Deaths, Over 37,000 Cases

This week the number of deaths in texas related to COVID-19 topped 1,000. There have been over 37,000 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

By Noon Saturday, North Texas’ four biggest counties had convirmed over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and at least 282 people in the area had died from the disease.

There have been over 1.2 Million cases reported across the U.S. and over 77,000 deaths.

City Of Dallas Furloughs Nearly 500 Employees.

The City of Dallas furloughed nearly 500 city employees Friday morning through at least July 31.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax anticipates a budget shortfall of about $25 million for the current fiscal year — a result of lost sales taxes and other sources of revenue from the pandemic.

City officials also said they expect an additional shortfall between $73 million and $134 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

Core service workers from public safety, utilities and sanitation were not affected, nor police officers or emergency employees. Furloughs mostly affected employees from parks and recreation and libraries.

Pandemic Has Created Unprecedented Economic Declines For Texas, According To Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented economic declines for Texas.

Laila Assanie, a senior business economist with the Dallas Fed, says mass layoffs and record unemployment is an obvious indicator of this decline.

“A record 1.6 million Texans filed for unemployment insurance from mid-March through late April, amounting to 11.5 percent of the workforce,” Assanie says.

She notes that layoffs have been widespread across multiple sectors; and that consumer confidence in Texas plunged in April to its lowest level in seven years.

UTA Reopening Campus This Fall

The University of Texas Arlington says its planning to reopen the campus for in-person classes and residential life in the fall semester.

The announcement said the university will implement new health and safety precautions and is working on a phased approach for the campus and facilities.

Classes were moved online the last few months of the spring 2020 semester.

Friday, May 8

Dallas County Reporting 10 Additional Deaths, 249 New Cases

Dallas County is reporting 10 additional deaths and 249 new COVID-19 cases today. The total case count in Dallas County is 5,369 — including 135 deaths.

Officials describe the 10 people whose deaths are being reported toda as:

A Duncanville man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Richardson woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Lancaster woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

An Irving man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Duncanville man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Garland man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and died in hospice care at the facility.

According to officials, of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Tarrant County Reports 5 More COVID-19, 171 New Cases

Five more Tarrant County residents with COVID-19 have died, and county health officials are reporting 171 new cases of the disease.

Officials are describing the deaths being reported today as: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s from Arlington and a Grapevine man in his 90s. All but one had underlying health conditions, according to county health officials.

Tarrant County now has 95 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 3,127 confirmed cases. Officials report 735 residents have recovered from the disease.

Collin County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Collin County Health officials are reporting the deaths of an 82-year-old McKinney man, a 50-year-old Plano man and a 92-year-0ld Plano man, all three had COVID-19.

The McKinney man was a resident of North Park Health and Rehabilitation Center and had underlying health conditions.

There have been 27 deaths related to the disease in the county. Health officials are reporting 30 new cases today, bringing the total confirmed countywide to 887.

Corrected at 4:21 p.m.

2 More Deaths, 30 New Cases In Denton County

Denton County health officials are reporting two more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 25 deaths related to the disease.

The deceased were a Shady Shores woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s who lived at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Officials are also announcing 30 new cases of COVID-19; there have been 902 cases confirmed in the county.

Beauty Salons Reopen Friday

The latest phase of the Governor's plan to reopen the state's economy allows barbershops, hair, nail and tanning salons to reopen today. They can do so with restrictions.

Work stations have to be at least six feet apart and fully sanitized after each customer. Beauty services also have to use disposable supplies when possible, and sanitize any non-disposable supplies between customers.

Customers are required to wash their hands upon entering a salon and wear a face covering - except for services like a shave, where the face needs to be uncovered.

Workers can also refuse to serve anyone they suspect to be sick or contagious.

Fort Worth Creates Privately-Funded Task Force

Fort Worth has created a privately funded task force to aid in the city's financial recovery when the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Mayor Betsy Price has tapped Elaine Agather - chairwoman of JP Morgan Chase’s Dallas region - and real estate investor John Goff to co-lead the Fort Worth Now group.

An advisory committee hasn't been created yet, but members will likely be identified by the end of next week with the task force getting started in June.

Specific goals and deadlines have not been released.

American And Southwest Airlines Relaunch Flights

American and Southwest Airlines are bringing back flights to destinations they haven't served since the COVID-19 pandemic halted most flight outside the U.S.

The Dallas Morning News reports Fort Worth-based American Airlines yesterday relaunched its DFW to Madrid flight.

Dallas-based Southwest is selling tickets to Havana, Montego Bay, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Cancun and Nassau for the first weekend of June.

Read More: A Timeline Of COVID-19's Spread In North Texas

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.