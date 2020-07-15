 Maps: Tracking COVID-19's Spread In Texas | KERA News

Maps: Tracking COVID-19's Spread In Texas

By KERA News 21 minutes ago

The public radio stations that make up The Texas Newsroom are tracking cases and deaths based on counts from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Weekday Newsletter: Sign up for daily COVID-19 updates in your inbox »
COVID-19Full coverage from KERA News »

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Texas was reported March 4 in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston. The first death from the disease was on March 15 in Matagorda County, on the Gulf Coast between Houston and Corpus Christi.

These maps are updated daily:

Loading...

Loading...

• NPR is updating a national map of confirmed cases and deaths »
• NPR is also updating a global map of confirmed cases and deaths »

Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 1,055 New Cases

By 3 hours ago
LM Otero / Associated Press

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas. 

Ask A Doctor: The Risk Of COVID-19 For Pregnant Women, And More Questions Answered

By Michael Marks Apr 3, 2020

From Texas Standard:

In  the second installment of Texas Standard's Ask a Doctor, UT Health San Antonio's Dr. Fred Campbell answers listeners' most pressing questions about the coronavirus and COVID-19.

Texans Filing For Unemployment Increase 1,600% Over Two Weeks Ago

By Naomi Andu / The Texas Tribune Apr 2, 2020
Closed businesses in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas on March 31, 2020.
Cooper Neil for The Texas Tribune

The number of Texans applying for unemployment relief continues to climb as more workers are laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, 275,597 Texans applied — a 1,604% increase over the 16,176 Texans who filed in the week ending March 14.

Staggering: Record 10 Million File For Unemployment In 2 Weeks

By Apr 2, 2020

Updated at 10:38 a.m. ET

The number of new people claiming unemployment benefits totaled a staggering 6.648 million last week — doubling the record set a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday.

In the prior week, ending March 21, a revised 3.307 million initial claims were filed.

In just two weeks, nearly all of the jobs gained in the last five years have been lost.

Pentagon Says FEMA Wants It To Find 100,000 Body Bags For Pandemic Fatalities

By Apr 2, 2020

Two days after the top U.S. immunologist warned the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could surpass 100,000, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that it has received a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to round up 100,000 body bags from Department of Defense contractors.