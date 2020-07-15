COVID-19 Live Updates: North Texas Prison Has More Cases Than Any Other U.S. Federal Prison

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 280,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths have been reported. More than 142,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 280,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths have been reported. More than 142,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 36,969; Tarrant County: 19,871; Collin County: 4,934; Denton County: 4,467. There have been at least 865 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 36,969; Tarrant County: 19,871; Collin County: 4,934; Denton County: 4,467. There have been at least 865 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Wednesday, July 15

North Texas Prison Has More Cases Than Any Other U.S. Federal Prison

A North Texas facility now has the largest number of COVID-19 cases among federal prisons in the nation, a sign that prisons continue to be hot-spots for the spread of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The federal prison at Seagoville in Dallas County houses about 1,800 people. More than half of them — 949 — have COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Twelve staff members have also tested positive, though four have recovered. Mass testing began there at the end of June.

Seagoville is a low-security facility, meaning most people there have been convicted of white-collar, drug-related, or other non-violent offenses.

Outbreaks are flaring in other federal lockups in Texas, as well.

Nearly 1 in 4 men locked up at the low-security prison in Beaumont have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s the second-most cases in the federal prison system after Seagoville.

In Fort Worth, there are at least 169 active cases among the women incarcerated at Federal Medical Center Carswell, about 12% of the population. Carswell is a medical prison for women with complex health issues, and many have the kinds of chronic conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. A 30-year-old prisoner at Carswell died of coronavirus shortly after giving birth in April.

In May, when hundreds at the medical prison for men in Fort Worth fell ill, 12 died. Currently, the bureau of prisons lists 30 active cases tied to Federal Medical Center Fort Worth.

There are also 21 active coronavirus cases among people at the residential re-entry center run by Volunteers of America Texas in Hutchins, and three at a half-way house run by the organization in Fort Worth.

Across the state, staff or prisoners at 24 federal facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas County Reports 1,055 New Cases

There are 1,055 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 36,969. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this will be one of the “deadliest weeks” of the pandemic to date. He urged Gov. Abbott to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars:

“The eight deaths we experienced today make it clear that by the time this week is over on Saturday, that this will be one of our deadliest weeks so far. I again urge Governor Abbott to enact the reasonable, business-friendly suggestions from the medical community that we sent him three weeks ago and have again urged him to enact since that time. Essentially, that request is to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars where 100% mask wearing is not possible at all times. The longer we wait to enact these modest restrictions, the worse things will become and the more likely it is that more damage to the public health and the economy will occur.”

Eight deaths were reported today, six of the people were hospitalized had underlying health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 50s.

A Mesquite woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Duncanville woman in her 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 90s who lived at a long-term care facility.

Two had no underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in a local hospital.

A Dallas man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a local hospital.

857 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant County’s 857 new COVID-19 cases today bring the countywide total to 19,871 confirmed cases.

The county is reporting no new deaths today, 277 residents with the disease have died so far. According to county health data, 9,619 residents have recovered from the disease.

151 New Cases In Denton County

There are 151 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County today. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,467 cases, including 41 deaths.

Denton County Public Health is offering free drive-through testing in Denton on Friday at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road in Denton from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone who has had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, people 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 can get tested. All community members must call 940-349-2585 to pre-register.

Collin County: 134 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

Collin County is reporting 134 new cases today, bringing the total confirmed countywide to 4,934.

Another death was also reported today, 62 residents with COVID-19 have died. According to data from the state, at least 3,951 residents have recovered from the disease.

Record Case Numbers Continued In Texas Tuesday

Texas has set another single-day record for reporting new cases of coronavirus.

The state topped 10,000 for the first time Friday. State health officials yesterday reported 10,745.

Among those — 1,000 new cases in Dallas County — the 12th straight day at or above that number.

The County yesterday also reported 20 new coronavirus deaths in Dallas, Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Grand Prairie.

Tarrant County reported 531 new cases yesterday.

Collin County had 115 new cases. Also, three additional deaths were reported.

Denton County had 154-new cases and one additional death — a man in his 80s from Denton.

Tuesday, July 14

Dallas County Reports 1,000 New Cases, Record-Tying 20 Deaths

An additional 1,000 cases raises the countywide total to 35,914.

“We unfortunately are reporting the deaths of 20 more of our county residents today, and with another day of 1,000 cases, we continue to see significant spread in Dallas County," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "Our hospitals and health care heroes are feeling the strain as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high. Please continue to wear a mask when around others outside your home and maintain six foot distancing.”

Twenty deaths were reported today.

Three of them had no underlying high-risk health conditions, and had been critically ill in a hospital:

A Duncanville man in his 50s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

Seventeen had underlying high-risk health conditions, and had been hospitalized:

A Grand Prairie man in his 40s.

A Dallas man in his 40s.

A Dallas man in his 50s.

Two Dallas men in their 60s.

A Cedar Hill woman in her 70s.

Three Dallas woman in their 70s.

Two Dallas men in their 70s.

A Duncanville man in his 70s.

Two Dallas men in their 80s.

And two women and a man from Dallas who were in their 80s and 90s, living in long-term care facilities.

531 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant's 531 new cases brough the countywide total to 19,014. There have been 272 people who have died and 9,031 who have recovered from the virus.

Denton Man With COVID-19 Dies; County Reports 154 New Cases

A Denton man over 80 with COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease in Denton County to 41.

County health officials also reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 today. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,316 confirmed cases.

Collin County Reports 115 New Cases

Another 115 cases brings the countywide total to 4,800. There have been 61 people who have died from the virus.

Texas A&M System Will Have Free Testing

Free COVID-19 testing will now be available for students, faculty and staff at all 11 Texas A&M System universities.

Campuses will receive roughly 15,000 test kits a month, which will be administered at central testing locations on each campus. Testing may start as early as the end of this week, according to a press release.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”

California-based Curative Inc., a national testing company, has an agreement with Chancellor Sharp for testing. The company will ensure testing results will be available within 30 hours from when a sample arrives at the lab.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or suspect they were exposed to someone who had the virus.

Online registration will be available at each campus and those who want to be tested must sign up online. The mouth swabbing will be self-administered, but monitored by a trained professional.

Testing will not be available for the general public.

Texas GOP Will Hold Virtual Convention

The Texas Republican Party has decided to hold a virtual convention after all.

That decision last night followed the Texas Supreme Court's earlier refusal to force Houston to allow an in-person event.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner last week directed city lawyers to terminate the contract with the Texas GOP because he believed an in-person convention could not be held safely.

The convention — scheduled to begin Thursday — typically draws thousands of attendees.

Fort Worth-Based American Airlines Warns Unions Of Layoffs And Furloughs

American Airlines is warning unions layoff and furlough notices will be sent to workers soon.

The Dallas Morning News reports the Fort Worth-based carrier's overstaffed by as many as 20,000 workers. The airline has already begun laying off 5,000 corporate administrative and support staff employees.

American's passenger traffic is expected to drop 30% in the fall because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Southwest Airlines says the Dallas-based company needs to triple the number of passengers it has by the end of the year or face the possibility of laying off or furloughing workers.

Read More: A Timeline Of COVID-19's Spread In North Texas

