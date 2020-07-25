COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas ISD Delays School Start To Sept. 8

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 377,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths have been reported. More than 203,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 377,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths have been reported. More than 203,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 44,746; Tarrant County: 24,562; Collin County: 5,682; Denton County: 5,915. There have been at least 1,035 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 44,746; Tarrant County: 24,562; Collin County: 5,682; Denton County: 5,915. There have been at least 1,035 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Saturday, July 25

Dallas ISD Delays School Start To Sept. 8

The Dallas school board has unanimously voted to begin classes September 8.

They had been scheduled to start August 17, but this week's decision followed the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. It's also in keeping with county health guidelines.

The board has also canceled the State Fair school holiday — and then made a holiday of the Nov. 3 election date.

Nov. 3 also approved as the new date for two school board elections originally scheduled for May, but which were postponed.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees just approved these changes to the school year calendar. pic.twitter.com/7yHo5DpUCE — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) July 24, 2020

Friday, July 24

Dallas County Reports First Pre-Teen Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy

There are 659 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 44,746. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county is seeing a trend of declining case numbers due to masking orders. Still, he said residents must continue to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks:

“I believe we are beginning to see a positive trend due to the masking order that Dallas County implemented a month ago that was later followed by Governor Abbott and made statewide. The fact that our numbers are down though does not mean that we can afford to relax what we’ve been doing. One hundred percent mask wearing around other people outside your home is critical to our success going forward.”

Jenkins also said today marks the first pre-teen death in the county of a 5-year-old boy. He said it’s part of a “sharp uptick in children getting COVID”:

“Sadly today we announced the death of a five year old child from COVID-19. This is our first pre-teen death here in Dallas County. I want to point out to the public that we have seen a sharp uptick in children getting COVID. We currently have over 1,450 children under age 18 who’ve tested positive since July 1. Parents, it’s imperative that children, like everyone else, follow the guidelines to stay safe.”

Nine additional deaths have been reported today including:

A 5-year-old Dallas boy.

A Grand Prairie man in his 40s.

An Irving man in his 50s

A Dallas man in his 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 80s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

595 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 595 cases in the area brings the total to 24,562. There have been 329 deaths in the area due to the virus.

Denton County Jail Reports 45 New Cases

There are another 45 cases in Denton County Jail, which includes 29 inmates and 16 staff. The additional cases bring the total in the jail to 60.

The county also reported the death of a Denton man in his 80s, raising the total deaths to 47. Another 192 cases brings the county total to 5,915.

Collin County Reports 112 New Cases, 1 Death

There are 112 new cases, raising the total to 5,682. The death of an 86-year-old McKinney man was also reported today, bringing the total deaths to 73.

The county reported a decrease in case numbers Thursday after removing duplicate and out-of-county cases.

