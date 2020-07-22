COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports A Record Number Of Deaths, But Fewer Daily Cases

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 353,000 cases and more than 4,200 deaths have been reported. More than 186,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 353,000 cases and more than 4,200 deaths have been reported. More than 186,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 43,026; Tarrant County: 22,665; Collin County: 5,614; Denton County: 5,316. There have been at least 952 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 43,026; Tarrant County: 22,665; Collin County: 5,614; Denton County: 5,316. There have been at least 952 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Wednesday, July 22

Dallas County Reports A Record Number Of Deaths, But Fewer Daily Cases

There are 413 new cases, bringing the total to 43,439. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there are a record number of deaths reported today, although there are fewer daily cases than in previous days. He said mask-wearing has helped limit the spread of the virus:

“Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported. It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask. The wearing of masks is the single most effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus when people congregate outside their homes and increase the risk of spread.”

Thirty deaths have been reported today:

An Irving woman in her 40s.

A Dallas man in his 50s.

A Dallas man in his 50s

A Dallas man in his 50s.

A Richardson woman in her 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 50s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

An Irving man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Mesquite man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Garland man in his 70s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70s.

A Mesquite man in his 70s.

An Irving man in his 70s.

A Mesquite woman in her 70s.

A Carrollton woman in her 80s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

An Irving man in his 90s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

City Of Dallas Awards Over $600,000 To Small Businesses

The city announced that its Small Business Continuity Fund program has approved 46 grants and six loans since its start in May. The award total for grants is $387,500 and the total for loans is $221,000.

The program is a partnership between the city’s Office of Economic Development, Dallas Development Fund and National Development Council.

“The City of Dallas is continuing to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, Chief of Economic Development & Neighborhood Services. “We hope that these loans will sustain small businesses that help make Dallas a vibrant city full of economic growth and opportunity.”

The program was created to support microenterprise businesses with five or fewer employees and small businesses with 50 or less employees. More than 1,000 businesses have qualified for the grant program and almost 400 businesses have qualified for the loan program. Businesses could apply for a $10,000 maximum grant or a $50,000 maximum loan.

You can track data from the SBCF awards on the Office of Economic Development’s website.

West Nile Death In Tarrant County

Amid its ongoing spread of coronavirus, Tarrant County has reported its first death from West Nile virus this year.

Health officials described the victim was a "senior adult" with underlying health conditions.

The person was also the county’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The Tarrant County health department said the mosquito-borne disease can affect anyone, but people 50 and older tend to be at higher risk for developing a severe infection.

People can protect themselves from the virus by trying to avoid mosquito bites: Wearing insect repellent with DEET when outdoors, dress in long sleeves and pants and eliminate standing water, where mosquitoes breed.

Texas Mayors Join Colleagues Nationwide In Asking For Federal Funding For Cities

Nearly 100 Texas mayors are asking Congress for additional funding.

Eric Johnson of Dallas, Betsy Price of Fort Worth and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams all signed a letter to the Texas Congressional delegation requesting more federal aid.

Without the extra money, the mayors say they'll have to begin cutting workforce and reducing services.

The $150 billion CARES Act program was passed to help states and local governments cover the costs of coronavirus. But cities with less than 500-thousand residents weren't eligible for federal money. They instead have to request money from the Governor.

Arlington, with roughly 400,000 residents, has already implemented hiring freezes, staff furloughs and has reduced spending across departments.

The city's expected to suffer a $20 million deficit between March and September if it doesn't receive additional funding.

Read more from The Texas Tribune.

North Texas Grantmaker Revamps Funding Efforts

The Arts Community Alliance, or TACA, has launched a new grantmaking initiative to help Dallas arts groups struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Terry D. Loftis said in a statement the new TACA Resiliency Initiative will allow the organization to make more grants and loosen restrictions for applicants.

Learn more from Art&Seek.

Learn More:

Tuesday, July 21

Dallas County Reports 734 New Cases

Another 734 new cases brings the total to 43,026. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said for the first time in 18 days, the county has less than 1,000 daily cases. He warned that while not a trend, it’s an “encouraging data point”:

“I’m pleased to report that after a plateau in hospitalizations and new cases for the last six days, we are below 1,000 for the first time in 18 days with 734 cases today. One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point. Wearing your mask and avoiding unnecessary trips and exposure to people outside your home is working Dallas County and North Texas. Please keep doing it. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Your role is to make smart decisions.”

Eleven deaths have been reported today, including six people who had underlying high-risk health conditions:

An Irving man in his 30s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Farmers Branch man in his 60s.

An Irving man in his 50s.

A Mesquite woman in her 70s.

A Mesquite man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Dallas man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Dallas woman in her 80s.

A Farmer’s Branch man in his 80s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

A Balch Springs man in his 90s.

158 New Cases, 1 Death In Collin County

There are 158 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 5,614. A 62-year-old Allen man with an underlying health condition died Monday at a McKinney hospital.

There have been 66 deaths in the county due to the virus.

Denton County Reports 218 New Cases

An additional 218 cases raises the total to 5,316. There are 89 newly-recovered cases, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,936.

A free drive-thru testing center will be available at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway on July 24. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members who are eligible for testing must have had symptoms in the past seven days, come into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus, be essential employees or individuals 60 years and older. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

663 New Cases In Tarrant County

There are 663 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 22,665. There have been 304 deaths and 10,894 patients who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Tarrant County Schools Will Be Online-Only Through September 28

Public health officials in the county announced on Tuesday that local public schools and non-religious private schools will be providing virtual-only classes for the first six weeks of the school year. Classes will be online through at least Sept. 28 due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Fort Worth, Arlington and other local districts are included in the announcement. Religious private schools are not impacted by the order.

Here's the announcement from Tarrant County health officials:

- School-sponsored events like sports, band, choir may take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing

- Teachers and staff may conduct their online classes from school if they use face coverings pic.twitter.com/5U94QVBkde — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) July 21, 2020

The delay is an effort to keep students home for several weeks after the Labor Day holiday, when there could potentially be a spike in cases.

“We believe the best place for a child to learn is in the classroom with a high-quality teacher,” Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said. “We also know our current public health crisis is making that a challenge. We will bring students back to class once it is safe to do so. Until then, our online instruction for the 2020-21 fall semester will be robust, organized, and a consistent experience for all students.”

Catherine Colquitt, Tarrant County’s public health authority, said this is a point in time she’s never seen before.

“We all feel we have to do something. If we don’t make some effort to delay the openings, we might jeopardize our capacity to care for people,” she said.

The order goes into effect immediately and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. It states schools shouldn’t open for in-person learning except for the following:

▪ Teachers and staff may conduct their online classes from school if they use face coverings and social distance;

▪ School-sponsored events such as sports, band, choir and more may take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing, face coverings and other safety protocols

▪ Special education may occur when necessary at schools with social distancing and face coverings

▪ Students who don’t have access to a computer or Internet access may learn at school.

UIL Delays Start Of 6A And 5A Football And Volleyball For 5 Weeks

The UIL is delaying the start of the high school fall sports season for Class 6A and 5A football and volleyball teams.

Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year Press Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43 Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrF More COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020

Practices for the two sports will start five weeks later on Sept. 7. Volleyball games can begin Sept. 14, and football can begin on Sept. 24. Both starts will still play a full season.

Class 4A and below will still start on-time.

Read more from The Dallas Morning News.

Texas May Face A $4.6 Billion Deficit

The state comptroller predicts Texas will end the fiscal year $4.6 billion deficit.

Glen Hegar Monday said he anticipates a near 10% drop in state tax revenues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic — and that's assuming public health restrictions are lifted by the end of the year.

"Until consumers and businesses are confident the virus is controlled, we are highly unlikely to see economic output, employment and revenues return to pre-pandemic levels," Hegar said.

Hegar plans to release updated tax revenue projections before state lawmakers begin a new session in January.

Cedar Hill ISD Delays Start Date

Citing student and staff health and safety as the major concern, the Cedar Hill school board's voted to delay the start of classes until September 8.

A statement from the district said the delayed opening will allow time to train staff on the district's flex learning platform and sanitizing procedures.

Neighboring districts DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster have approved similar school start time.

Denton's Day Of The Dead Festival Canceled

Denton’s annual Day of the Dead Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Since 2011, the festival has welcomed thousands to downtown to have fun with Denton's version of the Mexican tradition.

Festival founder David Anzaldúa Pierce said he'll miss the yearly activities, especially his musical Cirque du Horror.

"It's a big drag, for sure that's an understatement, but it's just something that's so very special and so unique and weird and very specific to this area. To Denton."

The festival, originally scheduled for October 24, instead will take place until 2021.

Read more from Art&Seek.

GameStop Joins Retailers Requiring Masks

More and more retail stores are requiring masks to be worn by all customers.

The Dallas Morning News reports Grapevine-based GameStop will begin requiring shoppers must wear a face covering to enter the store on Monday.

Home Depot made the same policy change, joining other major retailers like Walmart, Kohl's and CVS.

Target will begin requiring masks on August 1. The company says they plan to hand out disposable masks to customers who don't bring their own.

