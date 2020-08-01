COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 518 New Cases

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 444,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths have been reported. More than 282,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 444,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths have been reported. More than 282,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 51,108; Tarrant County: 29,054; Collin County: 6,403; Denton County: 6,938. There have been at least 1,197 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 51,108; Tarrant County: 29,054; Collin County: 6,403; Denton County: 6,938. There have been at least 1,197 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Sunday, August 2

Dallas County Reports 518 New Cases

There are 518 new cases in the area, raising the total to 51,108. There have been 688 deaths in the county. Of the total deaths reported so far, roughly 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Another seven deaths were reported today:

A Dallas man in his 30s.

A Dallas man in his 40s.

A Garland woman in her 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Duncanville man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

44 New Cases In Denton County

Another 44 cases in the area raises the total to 6,938. There have been 65 newly-recovered cases in the area, bringing the total to 3,810.

Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said case numbers may be lower due to weekend delays.

Collin County Reports 3 New Cases

There are three new cases, bringing the total to 6,403. There have been 83 deaths and 153 hospitalizations in the county.

183 New Cases In Tarrant County

An additional 183 cases raises the total to 29,054. There have been 391 deaths and 16,033 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Saturday, August 1

Dallas County Reports 7th Day Of Daily Case Numbers Under 1,000

There are 614 additional cases in the area, bringing the total to 50,590. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said today is the seventh day of daily case numbers under 1,000. He said it’s still “imperative” residents continue taking precautions:

“Today’s numbers mark the seventh day that we’ve been below 1,000 new cases per day. For the week, we had an average of 654 new cases per day, down from 827 the week before, and a total of 77 deaths making this the second deadliest week thus far of the COVID-19 outbreak. Your efforts at wearing a mask, maintaining six foot distance, using good hand hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home are leading to a reduction in cases.”

Another 10 deaths were reported today:

A Dallas man in his 20s.

A Dallas woman in her 30s.

A Dallas woman in her 40s.

A Dallas woman in her 50s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Lancaster man in his 80s.

Collin County Reports 50 New Cases

There are 50 new cases, raising the total to 6,400. There have been 83 deaths and 4,825 people who have recovered from the virus in the county.

91 New Cases, 1 Death In Denton County

Another 91 cases brings the total to 6,894. A Dallas woman in her 70s died today, raising the total deaths to 55.

Friday, July 31

Dallas County Reports 707 New Cases, 7 Deaths

There are 707 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 49,976. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said while daily case numbers are lower than before, they’re still four times higher than when the state first reopened. He urged residents to wear their masks, socially distance and avoid unnecessary trips outside:

“While the numbers this week are shaping up to be lower than they were at our high point reached earlier this month, they are still over four times higher than the average when the Governor’s Open Texas plan started. It’s imperative that everyone continue to use masks when around other people outside their home. Take your mask with you even if you don’t think you’ll be around other people and put it on if you come into contact with others.”

The seven deaths reported today include:

A Dallas woman in her 40s.

A Garland woman in her 60s.

Two Dallas men in their 60s.

A Lancaster woman in her 60s.

A Grand Prairie man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

122 New Cases, 1 Death In Denton County

There are 122 additional cases, raising the total to 6,803. One death of a Carrollton man in his 70s who lives at Avalon Memory Care was reported today. The additional death brings the total deaths to 54.

587 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 587 new cases in the area brings the total to 28,410. There have been 381 deaths and 14,397 people in the area who have recovered.

Collin County Reports 101 New Cases

There have been 101 additional cases in the county, raising the total to 6,353. There have been 83 deaths due to the virus.

State Says Cases In Texas Juvenile Justice Facilities Are Declining

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) says it’s seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases at its five lockups for young people between the ages of 11 and 18.

The agency began testing the approximately 700 youth and 1,700 staff members at the secure facilities earlier this month. Spokesperson Brian Sweany said most of the young people who have tested positive have been asymptomatic. He describes the safety precautions that are in place.

"All staff are required to wear masks at all times while they are on campus and all of the youth have been provided masks as well,” Sweany said. “We do find that is one of the most important aspects of the staff protecting the youth from a potential infection."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 172 detainees and 158 employees at TJJD's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member has died.

New York Times Says UT-Austin Has More Cases Than Any U.S. College

The New York Times has given UT-Austin the distinction of the U.S. university with the most COVID-19 cases.

This comes just as the university decided to publish data about all of its known cases in an online dashboard for the community.

A spokesperson for UT-Austin told The Texas Tribune the Times' survey relied on volunteer participation and therefore was not a comprehensive look at all U.S. universities.

In the survey, 1,000 U.S. colleges were asked to self-report cases. Only 270 responded.

Tarrant County Health Officials Warn West Nile In Mosquitoes Is At Record High Levels

Tarrant County Public Health issued a warning Thursday that West Nile Virus in mosquitoes is at record high levels. The health department is increasing ground spraying to reduce the mosquito population — and urging residents to take precautions.

Health officials say people should always use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and wear long sleeves and long pants when they go outside – even in the hot summer. They advise cleaning up standing water, too – that’s where mosquitoes breed — and urge people to remember the insects bite all day long, not just in the evenings.

Earlier this month, the county saw its first death from West Nile Virus in two years. One-in-five people infected with the virus will experience fever and other symptoms, including head and body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Most people recover, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Learn More:

Thursday, July 30

Fort Worth ISD Approves Later Start To School Year

By an 8 to 1 vote Thursday, the Fort Worth school board approved a later start to the upcoming school year. Claases will now begin September 8, three weeks later than planned. Before trustees voted, they heard dozens of opinions expressing the pros and cons of in-person versus online-only learning. Most of the speakers were teachers and parents who said school should not open yet for in-person learning.

Read the full story here.

Dallas County Reports 537 New Cases, 6 Deaths

An additional 537 cases raises the total to 49,269. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said while there’s a trend of lower case numbers, there needs to be “continued vigilance”:

“Today our number of new cases continued on a positive trend and our number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went up slightly. We announced the death of another six Dallas County residents to this disease. I’d like to remind everyone of the importance of six foot distancing, mask wearing outside the home and limiting trips outside the home to work and absolute necessities. It’s up to all of us to get the numbers down so less people become infected, our economy gets stronger, and our kids can return to school.”

The six deaths reported today include:

A Dallas man in his 50s.

A Richardson woman in her 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

Collin County Reports 86 New Cases

There are 86 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 6,253. There have been 4,741 people who have recovered from the virus and 82 deaths.

672 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 672 new cases raises the total to 27,823. There have been 363 deaths and 13,648 people who have recovered in the county.

Denton County Reports 188 New Cases

There are 188 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 6,681. There have been 107 newly-recovered cases, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,588.

YMCA Of Metropolitan Dallas Announces New In-Person Program

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ new face-to-face program will help support students who are remote learning for school.

The academy will be run by a certified teacher and start on August 17 in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Coppell and other locations.

Jodi Newman, School Age Services executive director of YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, said the academy will help support students and parents as they navigate school during the pandemic.

“We recognize there are many parents who must go to work in-person or cannot teach their children at home during the day,” Newman said. “The YMCA’s Learning Academy will be an all-day (7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.) option (Kindergarten to 5th Grade) to help guide students through curriculum, but also will address their physical needs and mental health as we continue to navigate through these challenging times in a fun, safe, controlled environment.”

Dallas Employees To Remain Furloughed For Another Two Months

Hundreds of Dallas city employees furloughed since May face another two months without a paycheck.

The Dallas Morning News reports the city this week told 415 employees across several city departments will remain out of work until September 30.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the city budget has forced continued closures of libraries, recreation centers and other services.

Catherine Cuellar with the city said the furloughs will not disrupt essential services.

The city manager’s office furloughed 472 workers in May amid a $25 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year.

Some employees have since returned to their normal work. Others have been shuffled around to other city departments.

Texas Colleges Take Extra Precautions For Start Of School Year In Fall

Two Texas colleges are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus when classes resume in the fall.

Officials at UT Austin want students to quarantine for two weeks before coming back - or at least before their first on-campus activity.

Baylor University this week said students have to test negative for COVID-19 before they're allowed on campus.

Baylor will send home testing kits to students' homes beginning next week, but the CDC said there's “limited usefulness” to a blanket round of testing.

