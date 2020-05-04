COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 237 New Cases, Its Highest Daily Total

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

In Texas: More than 31,700 cases and 899 deaths have been reported across the state.

More than 31,700 cases and 899 deaths have been reported across the state. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 4,370; Tarrant County: 2,624; Collin County: 804; Denton County: 806. There have been at least 235 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 4,370; Tarrant County: 2,624; Collin County: 804; Denton County: 806. There have been at least 235 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Check all Texas counties: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard for totals in the U.S. and around the world.

Monday, May 4

Denton County Announces 3 New Cases

Denton County's three new COVID-19 cases announced today brings its cumulative total to 806. On Sunday, the county reported four new cases. On Saturday, it reported 13.

The county's death total has remained at 22 since Friday.

15 New COVID-19 Cases In Collin County

Collin County reports 15 new cases of the coronavirus today. That brings its number of current cases to 249, as of 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, five new cases were announced.

The number of deaths stands at 22, and the county's number of total cases — current, died and recovered — is now 804.

Dallas County Reports 237 New Cases, A New High Of Total Daily Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 237 cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily cases reported so far. The total case count in the county is 4,370.

There have been 114 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The additional three deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Tarrant County Announces 40 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 40 new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths. The total number of cases is now 2,624.

One patient was a man in his 80s from Benbrook and the other was a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county now has 77 deaths due to COVID-19.

Dallas-Based Gold's Gym Files For Bankruptcy

Dallas-based Gold’s Gym, one of the largest fitness chains in the country, filed for bankruptcy Monday. Still, its owners said they still expect to temporarily re-open closed gyms as local ordinances allow.

The company published a video statement from Gold's Gym president, Adam Zeitsiff.

“I want to reassure everyone who's watching this video around the world that we are not going out of business,” he said. “Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority for going on 55 years, and we are absolutely not going anywhere.”

Southwest CEO Encourages People To Fly, Says Airplanes Are Safe

The head of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is encouraging people to fly again as carriers roll out new cleaning procedures and require flight attendants and passengers to wear face masks.

CEO Gary Kelly appeared Sunday on the CBS News program, "Face the Nation."

Kelly said he does not think people are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus on an airplane than anywhere else:

"In fact, you just look at the layered approach that we use — it's as safe as an environment as you're going to find,” he said. “We're using hospital quality disinfectants, HIPPA air filters to make sure the air is properly filtered and cleaned."

Southwest reported last week it lost nearly $100 million dollars during the first quarter of the year.

City Of Dallas’ Website Crashes Due To Demand For Rental Assistance Program

Demand for rent and mortgage aid in Dallas crashed the city's website for a while Monday morning.

Officials have set aside $6.1 million for rent and mortgage assistance and $5 million for small businesses. The city began taking applications for the aid Monday -- officials said the website was intermittently unavailable due to high volume.

Residential applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Small business loan and grant applications will be accepted through May 11. If approved, eligible households could get up to $1,500 for up to three months.

Dallas residents and business owners can submit applications online at dallascityhall.com.

University of Texas at Arlington Postpones Search For New President

The University of Texas at Arlington is postponing its search for a new president amid coronavirus concerns.

The Texas Tribune reports UTA is appointing Teik Lim to serve as interim president.

UTA's former president Vistasp Karbhari resigned in March following an investigation into the school's recruitment practices and a lawsuit against the school from a former employee.

Dallas Mayor Says Occupancy Limit Has Challenged Local Businesses

The Governor allowed certain businesses in Texas to reopen over the weekend. But Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told CNN the limitations on that have been a problem.

"I don't think every business has figured out how to make the 25% occupancy limit that's been applied to all these businesses that can reopen work for them,” he said. “They don't really know yet how they're going to execute that."

Johnson said a number of local businesses decided not to reopen because they'd be operating at a loss. He also noted that North Texans aren't rushing to eat out, see movies or participate in other areas of the economy that reopened last week.

Sunday, May 3

Dallas County Reports 234 New Cases, Its Highest Daily Total

Dallas County Health and Human Services announced 234 additional cases of COVID-19, which is the highest daily total the county has seen so far. The total case count in the county is now 4,133.

The county reported an additional death of a woman in her 70s who was a Dallas resident and critically ill in a local hospital.

“I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses.”

Collin County Reports 5 New Cases

Collin County announced 5 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in the county to 789.

There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Denton Announces 4 New Cases

Denton County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total case count in the county to 803.

The total number of residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center with COVID-19 remains at 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains at 19.

Tarrant County Announced 4 New Deaths

Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were announced by Tarrant County Public Health.

The patients included a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s. All four were from Fort Worth and three had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 75 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

City Of Dallas Provides More Information On Relief Programs Launching Monday

The city of Dallas will begin accepting applications for its new rent and relief assistance programs starting Monday, May 4. The city’s office released information about who is eligible for assistance, qualifying documents and the pre-screening process.

Have questions about the City of Dallas COVID-19 relief programs? Check out the following links before you apply: Small Business Continuity Fund FAQs (https://t.co/5C5EdkDQto) & Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program FAQs (https://t.co/AvGXpCP0bm). — Office of Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) May 3, 2020

Applicants will be asked to fill out pre-screening surveys to assess which program will best meet their needs. The surveys will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Saturday, May 2

Dallas County Reports 181 New Cases, 4 Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths.

The deceased include:

An Irving man in his 20s who ha been critically ill in a hospital

A Richardson man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital

A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a Mesquite long-term care facility

These numbers bring the countywide total to 3,899 cases and 110 deaths.

"Before the governor's order opening more businesses, medical models had targeted the next few days as our peak with declines expected in mid-May," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. "Increased activity makes this harder to achieve but it’s still possible if we all make smart decisions and follow the advice of the scientists that have spent their adult lives preparing for this moment.”

Tarrant County Reports 115 More Cases, 2 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 2 COVID-19 deaths and 115 additional cases.

The dead includes a Keller man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s, and both had underlying health issues. These deaths bring the county's total to 71.

Facebook Invites Fort Worth ISD Seniors To Participate In Online Graduation Event

Fort Worth ISD seniors, parents and teachers are invited to send videos and photos for an online graduation celebration hosted by Facebook.

On Friday, May 15, Facebook and Instagram will stream a celebrity event for graduating high school seniors featuring a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey and tributes from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles, among others.

Seniors are asked to say who they are and where they're from and to give a shout out to their school. Parents and teachers are asked to offer words of wisdom and messages of pride for the graduates. The deadline for entries is Monday, May 4.

Denton County Reports 13 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the countywide total to 799.

Collin County Reports 19 New Cases

Collin County Public Health is reporting 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the countywide total to 784.

Friday, May 1

Dallas County Reports 187 Cases, The Highest Daily Total So Far

Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday reported 187 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number yet. This brings the countywide total number of positive cases to 3,718.

Two additional deaths have been reported. They are a Dallas man in his 20s who had been critically ill in a hospital, and a man in his 50s who was incarcerated at a correctional facility in Hutchins. He had been critically ill in a hospital.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county reported daily case count records three days over the past week.

“This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity,” Jenkins said. “We have seen younger people dying from COVID-19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science.”

In North Texas, public health officials have been saying they were expecting case counts to increase in late April and early May.

Jenkins encourages people to wear face coverings when they’re visiting businesses, as well as limit unnecessary shopping trips.

Tarrant County Reports 1 Death, 142 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 2,388. The county is also reporting another death from COVID-19 — a Fort Worth woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions. Tarrant County now has 69 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Denton County Reports 21 New Cases, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The female resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center was in her 60s and was isolated in a hospital. There have been 22 total deaths in Denton County and 786 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Dallas Libraries Not Reopening For Now

Mayor Eric Johnson says libraries in Dallas are not included on the list of businesses re-opening Friday.

Eric Johnson said library staff were still developing safety measures before welcoming residents back.

Still, Johnson says some library services are still available.

"Throughout this crisis, many of our library services have been available this entire time to our residents," he said. "Those include access to e-books, book discussion, story times and adult learning opportunities."

Johnson said the city is also in preliminary talks to reopen the Dallas Zoo and Dallas Arboretum, though no dates were announced.

NorthPark Center To Reopen With Limitations

Dallas' NorthPark Center is reopening today with reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and only the Park Lane and Northwest Highway main entrances will be available. The Dallas Morning News is reporting that the shopping center is planning to follow the government guideline of 25% capacity.

Beginning Monday, NorthPark's Neiman Marcus store will be open for private appointments only, according to the News. Staff members will wear masks, have their temperatures checked and additional sanitzation steps are being taken for high-touch areas of the store.

Collin County Reports 1 Death, 41 New Cases

Collin County Health Care Services is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19, including 8 in Plano. This brings the countywide number of confirmed cases to 766, including 219 in Plano.

The county also reported the death of an 88-year-old McKinney man from the disease. He was the 22nd death from COVID-19 in Collin County.

Cruz Seeks More Federal Help For Small Businesses

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says he plans to file a bill allowing chambers of commerce to access money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program provides loans and grants to small businesses struggling to stay afloat amid a nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, but local chambers of commerce can't apply for the additional $310 billion Congress allocated to the program last week.

The Dallas Morning News reports Cruz views the thousands of chambers across the U.S. as critical to helping small businesses recover from the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic once the economy can reopen.

Texas Dental Board Revises Emergency Rules

The state dental board has revised emergency rules that allow dental offices to resume elective procedures and non-urgent care today.

The Dallas Morning News reports the change calls for wearing advanced surgical masks within six feet of patients to capture “aerosols” that might carry coronavirus.

However, the State Board of Dental Examiners ignored a plea from a dental hygienist group to delay routine visits until at least May 18. The CDC still recommends postponing dental care indefinitely, calling it risky in the age of COVID-19.

Thursday, April 30

Collin County Reports 21st Death

An 84-year-old McKinney man with COVID-19 died on Thursday at Medical City McKinney, according to Collin County. That marks the 21st death countywide.

The county reported 14 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 724.

Dallas County Reports 179 New Cases, 5 Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 179 additional COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day in the county so far. The countywide total is now at 3,531 cases. Five more deaths were also reported, for a total of 104 countywide:

A Balch Springs man in his 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been hospitalized

A Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a hospital

A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized

Tarrant County Reporting 97 New Cases, 7 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the countywide total to 2,246. The county also reported seven additional deaths.

The deceased include three men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s — all residents of Fort Worth.

Nearly 70 deaths have been reported countywide.

Denton County Reports 17 New Cases, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday. The deceased man, who was over the age of 80, was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center. He was previously isolated in a hospital. Twenty-one people have died in Denton County due to COVID-19. Countywide, there have been 765 cases in Denton County.

Dallas To Reopen Golf Courses, Tennis Centers

Beginning May 1, the city of Dallas is reopening golf courses, tennis facilities, Elm Fork range and some outdoor fee-based programs. Each facility will have specific usage restrictions.

Dallas Park and Recreation runs six 18-hole golf courses, five tennis centers and the Elm Fork Range. Facilities and outdoor programs set to reopen will adhere to strict physical distancing as well as safe, sanitary protocols. Operating restrictions for these areas can be found at DallasParks.org.

Survey Shows Dallas Businesses Foresee Working From Home

A Dallas Regional Chamber survey finds that 85% of member businesses anticipate working from home longer than what is required or recommended by the government, while 77% foresee requiring more work from home flexibility for employees.

The survey also found that 43% of companies with fewer than 500 employees benefited from federal support programs. In addition, more than 2/3 of respondents said they feel they have sufficient information, resources and equipment to begin operating safely in the next 30 days.

Most businesses responding to the survey employ people in Dallas County, and most respondents employ more than 500 people. The chamber's survey garnered about 100 responses.

Fed Survey Shows 40% Of Texas Service Sector Businesses Experiencing Layoffs Due To COVID-19

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas conducts a monthly survey to assess activity in the Texas service sector, which represents almost 70% of the state's economy In this month’s survey both sales and wages are down across the board.

More than 300 high-level service and retail sector employees were asked special questions about the impact of the coronavirus. Of those surveyed, 40% are laying off employees and half are cutting employee's hours.

Their responses showed that revenue in the service industry has ticked up slightly from last month's all time low, but associate economist Chris Slijk said he expects to see further declines.

“Firms remain very pessimistic, with a majority of firms expecting broader economic conditions to worsen compared to March,” Slijk said.

Wages and prices also posted the steepest declines since the Great Recession.

Meanwhile the retail sales saw a modest increase, but employment fell to a record low — with over half of respondents laying off workers.

“Outlooks remain negative, with close to 85% of retailers noting a worsening outlook compared to last month,” Slijk said.

UNT Dallas To Host Mobile Food Pantry Today

The North Texas Food Bank is holding a drive-through food pantry event from 9 a.m. to noon today.

Dallas, Fort Worth Schools Plan Virtual Graduations

School officials say thousands of Dallas and Fort Worth seniors will mark their high school graduations with virtual ceremonies.

The Dallas school district will hold 37 ceremonies between May 22 and 31.

Each student will receive a customized banner to display at home.

Fort Worth ISD will hold 21 graduations online over several days in June. Students will be able to share photos of themselves in cap and gown as well as personalized messages when they move their tassel to signify that they are new graduates.

State Orders Beaches To Reopen Tomorrow

The Texas General Land Office has ordered all of the state’s public beaches to reopen by tomorrow.

The city of Galveston announced that decision yesterday.

The move comes days after Gov. Abbott issued an executive order allowing certain businesses to reopen by tomorrow.

The order also gives the green light for outdoor activities as long as “necessary precautions are maintained” to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.

SMU Faculty, Staff To Come Back To Work June 1

Southern Methodist University plans to have all its employees back on the Dallas campus by June 1st.

Most have worked remotely since the university shut down most on-campus operations in March.

A letter from President Gerald Turner to staff said SMU plans to begin bringing them back on campus May 18. Barring further orders by state or county officials, employees wanting to return to campus that day may do so.

SXSW Sued Over Refusal To Give Refunds

A class-action lawsuit has been filed over South by Southwest's refusal to offer refunds for its conference and festival in Austin.

The event scheduled last month was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dallas Morning News reports a statement Saturday from South by Southwest officials said the event's in a dire financial situation. They also pointed to fine print stating the festival doesn’t issue refunds “under any circumstances.”

The event's website says festival registrants can “defer” this year’s admission price to next year's festival or events in 2022 or 2023.

The two registrants from Colorado and Massachusetts who filed the lawsuit said they don’t necessarily plan to attend SXSW in the future. They want refunds and “equitable monetary relief” now. They say they spent more than $1,000 on conference badges and other expenses.

Read the full story from The Dallas Morning News.

