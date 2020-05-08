COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 10 More Deaths, 249 New Cases

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

Friday, May 8

Dallas County Reporting 10 Additional Deaths, 249 New Cases

Dallas County is reporting 10 additional deaths and 249 new COVID-19 cases today. The total case count in Dallas County is 5,369 — including 135 deaths.

Officials describe the 10 people whose deaths are being reported toda as:

A Duncanville man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Richardson woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Lancaster woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

An Irving man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Duncanville man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Garland man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and died in hospice care at the facility.

According to officials, of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Beauty Salons Reopen Friday

The latest phase of the Governor's plan to reopen the state's economy allows barbershops, hair, nail and tanning salons to reopen today. They can do so with restrictions.

Work stations have to be at least six feet apart and fully sanitized after each customer. Beauty services also have to use disposable supplies when possible, and sanitize any non-disposable supplies between customers.

Customers are required to wash their hands upon entering a salon and wear a face covering - except for services like a shave, where the face needs to be uncovered.

Workers can also refuse to serve anyone they suspect to be sick or contagious.

Fort Worth Creates Privately-Funded Task Force

Fort Worth has created a privately funded task force to aid in the city's financial recovery when the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Mayor Betsy Price has tapped Elaine Agather - chairwoman of JP Morgan Chase’s Dallas region - and real estate investor John Goff to co-lead the Fort Worth Now group.

An advisory committee hasn't been created yet, but members will likely be identified by the end of next week with the task force getting started in June.

Specific goals and deadlines have not been released.

American And Southwest Airlines Relaunch Flights

American and Southwest Airlines are bringing back flights to destinations they haven't served since the COVID-19 pandemic halted most flight outside the U.S.

The Dallas Morning News reports Fort Worth-based American Airlines yesterday relaunched its DFW to Madrid flight.

Dallas-based Southwest is selling tickets to Havana, Montego Bay, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Cancun and Nassau for the first weekend of June.

Thursday, May 7

Dallas Salon Owner Released After Texas Supreme Court Orders It

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for defying state and local lockdown orders, was released today after the Texas Supreme Court ordered it.

The Court's decision came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott removed “jail time” as a punishment for violating state restrictions.

Luther broke into tears as she walked out of the Dallas County jail. Her supporters were there, cheering her on saying “Shelley’s free. Shelley’s free. Shelley’s free.”

“I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met, and now you’re all my friends,” Luther said. “You mean so much to me and this would have been nothing without you.”

Luther has become a flashpoint in the debate over stay-at-home orders – and which businesses should open and which should remain closed.

Last month, Dallas County Clay Jenkins issued Luther a cease-and-desist letter and filed a temporary restraining order to keep her salon closed.

Then Tuesday, state district Judge Eric Moye found her in contempt of court and sentenced her to a week in jail.

Supporters launched a Go Fund Me campaign for Luther, which as of Thursday afternoon, has raised over $500,000.

Dallas County Reports 251 New Cases Beating 2nd Highest Single Day Total

Dallas County health officials are reporting 251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,120, including 125 deaths.

“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do...”

Two additional Dallas County residents with COVID-19 have died: A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in a local hospital, and a Grand Prairie man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

Health officials say 65% of the county’s COVID-19 patients who’ve been hospitalized are under 65 years of age. About half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions, but diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients. Of the 125 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Two More Deaths And 143 New Cases In Tarrant County

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Tarrant County.

County health officials describe the deceased as a Fort Worth man in his 50s, and a Fort worth man in his 60s. One had an underlying health condition, according to officials.

Tarrant County now has 90 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Officials are reporting 143 new cases today, bringing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 2,956. They say 682 people have recovered from the disease.

One COVID-19 Related Death And 26 New COVID-19 Cases In Denton County

Denton County is reporting one additional death “as a result of COVID-19.” This brings the total number of deaths due to the disease in the county to 23.

The man who died was in his 70s and lived in Little Elm.

County health officials are also reporting 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 872 confirmed cases.

Collin County Reports 2 More COVID-19 Related Deaths, 18 New Cases

A 75-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital Wednesday, and an 86-year-old McKinney woman died this morning at an assisted living facility in McKinney, according to Collin County health officials. Both people had underlying health conditions in addition to COVID-19.

Their deaths mark the 23rd and 24th reported among COVID-19 patients in the county.

County health officials reported 18 new cases of the disease, bringing the countywide total of positive diagnoses to 857, including 569 people who have recovered.

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy

Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In announcing the filing, Neiman Marcus’s CEO said it was facing “unprecedented disruption” from the coronavirus pandemic. While true, the company’s financial problems began much earlier than this year.

Leveraged buyouts in 2005 and 2013 added significant debt to Neiman Marcus’ ledger - which is now almost $5 billion. Filing for bankruptcy means the company can try to manage that debt.

Creditors are lending the firm almost $700 million for business to continue. Neiman Marcus said it’ll emerge from bankruptcy this fall.

The company also said temporary closure of stores due to COVID-19 will go through the end of May, although all Texas stores have curbside pickup service.

Gov. Abbott Softens Order Following Outcry Over Jailed Texas Hair Salon Owner

Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott said the new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week. She refused to apologize for repeatedly defying the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

Dallas County Community College District Will Continue Online Learning Through Fall

The Dallas County Community College District will extend remote online learning through the fall.

“To provide a safe instructional environment in the midst of COVID-19, we would have to individually screen approximately 40,000 students and employees who normally enter our campuses each day,” DCCCD Chancellor Joe May said. “It is simply not feasible to accommodate the volume of daily temperature taking and health monitoring required for the safety of our community.”

The district, in consultation with its Board of Trustees, determined virtual instruction would be the best option going forward.

Army Veteran Leaves Methodist Richardson After 5 Weeks On A Ventilator

After 45 days at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 70-year-old James Turner received a special sendoff as nurses and doctors lined the center’s lobby while Turner’s family waited to see him.

Turner, a husband and father of five, was finally reunited with his wife of 40 years, Kathy, and his children on Wednesday.

He came to Methodist Richardson on March 22 with COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the ICU where he spent five weeks on a ventilator. The Vietnam veteran is now in recovery and will go to a rehabilitation center to regain his strength.

Gov. Abbott Announces $5.8 Million For Disaster Crisis Counseling Services

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received $5.8 million in federal funding to provide counseling services to Texans affected by COVID-19. The funding was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Immediate Services Crisis Counseling and Training Program.

"As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need,” Abbott said.

The grant allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities (LHMAs/LBHAs) to connect Texans to short-term counseling services which will: reduce stress, provide emotional support, assist people in reviewing disaster recovery options, promote healthy coping strategies, connect survivors with the proper agencies and referrals to other disaster recovery programs. It is expected to help more than 260,000 people in the state.

The behavioral health authorities will also partner with community organizations like schools, shelters, nursing homes, emergency responders, and healthcare providers to reach those who need services.

