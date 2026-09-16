U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill seeks top Republican oversight post

First-term U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Flower Mound, is seeking to become the top Republican on an influential oversight committee, a key position another Texan also has in mind.

The youngest Republican in the House, Gill has risen fast, drawing praise from senior colleagues and building a significant online following through viral clips featuring his assertive questioning of committee witnesses.

One other representative has publicly announced an interest in becoming the top Republican on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform — U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon of Sherman, whose district borders Gill’s to the north of Dallas.

Last week, Gill was among several rank-and-file GOP members to speak at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas.

“Our country will not go back to Democrats’ woke insanity, we will not go back to divisive racialized politics, we will not go back to 9 percent Biden inflation, and we absolutely will not go back to open borders,” he told the convention.

Republican rules limit committee chairs to three terms. With Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, nearing the end of his third term as chair or ranking member, the position will be open when Congress returns in January.

In May, Comer appointed Gill as chair of the committee’s Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses and praised the Texan as a star of the committee who “has exposed the insanity of the Radical Left.”

Gill’s stardom has been propelled by social media. Online videos of him confronting witnesses have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, including bouts with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on the state’s immigration policies and with the former president of the American Bar Association on diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Gill has more than 1 million followers on his official Instagram page and more than a half-million on his personal account.

Fallon, a 58-year-old in his fourth term, announced his intent to seek the committee nomination in April. He called it a privilege to serve on the committee under Comer.

“In these past six years, I’ve built great relationships and a clear resume of rigorous, result-oriented oversight that reflects what the committee has achieved on behalf of the American people,” he told The Texas Tribune on Tuesday. “I feel very good about my place in this race to lead the committee in the next congress.”

The high-profile Oversight Committee is the top investigative panel for the House and has sweeping responsibility to oversee activities of the U.S. government and federal agencies. Its investigations and hearings are typically partisan, targeting the political opponents of the party in power.

The November midterm elections will determine if Republicans retain their House majority and with it the ability to name committee chairs, or if Gill and Fallon will be vying for a position as ranking member on a Democratic-run panel.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.