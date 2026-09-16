Tarrant County judge to conservatives: ‘We are sounding the alarm’ against switch to blue

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare warned Monday night that electing Democrats in November would result in higher taxes and more crime, comparing Democratic wins to a communist invasion.

O’Hare, who is seeking his second term as judge, told members of the conservative grassroots activist group True Texas Project to envision Tarrant County flipping blue during the group’s monthly gathering in Euless. If Tarrant were to join Dallas as a Democratic-controlled county, O’Hare said, the entire state could be at risk of switching blue.

“We are sounding the alarm. Don't let it happen. We can control what happens,” O’Hare said. “If we all work, we will win. If we don't, we're probably going to lose.”

O’Hare’s speech comes about two months before the November midterm elections that include more than 70 partisan races at the county, state and federal levels. Tarrant County, which has been Republican controlled historically, has shown occasional signs of political change such as when voters narrowly supported statewide Democratic candidates in recent elections. The upset victory of Democrat Taylor Rehmet in the special election for Tarrant County’s Texas Senate seat in January fueled Democrats’ hopes of flipping the county blue in November.

O’Hare was scheduled to speak about keeping Tarrant County red alongside District Attorney Phil Sorrells and county commissioner Manny Ramirez, who are also on the November ballot, but neither attended the meeting Monday. Throughout his remarks, O’Hare urged the roughly 100 attendees to fight for Tarrant County, slammed Democrats on the ballot and criticized local media coverage of the commissioners court.

He touted his record of supporting cuts to the county tax rate, funding for law enforcement and honoring observances such as America’s 250th anniversary. Meanwhile, he accused his opponent on the November ballot, Democratic commissioner Alisa Simmons, of not knowing how a budget or the no-new-revenue tax rate work.

O’Hare accused Simmons of creating a “circus” at commissioners court with activists and media serving as willing accomplices, and specifically criticized media coverage of him having speakers and attendees removed from public government meetings. Media coverage intentionally targets Republicans, he said, describing local journalists as “Democrat propaganda machines.” Simmons’ spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

“They can't govern. They're not going to keep you safer. They're not going to cut your taxes,” O’Hare said of the Democrats. “But they have the media willing to go run, chase down these things that literally no one cares about, and try to turn something into something it isn't.”

The meeting was briefly interrupted by two protestors who yelled out from the audience to criticize the reduction in polling sites O’Hare supported earlier this month. Other attendees quickly removed the demonstrators as O’Hare said to “pay them no attention,” telling members of True Texas Project that he deals with similar outbursts at commissioners court meetings.

O’Hare urged True Texas Project members to “give everything you have” to rally voters to support Republicans and maintain their control of the county.

True Texas Project is partnering with the local GOP to host phone banking and text banking parties for several Republican candidates. CEO Julie McCarty told attendees Monday “it is critical” that the group continues rallying voters ahead of November, although they typically focus such efforts on the primaries.

“We work our butts off for the primary, and then we rest on the general. We can’t do that this year,” McCarty said.

If Tarrant County stays red in November, O’Hare said, he plans to host the “biggest Christmas party in the history of the world” to celebrate with True Texas Project.

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org.

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