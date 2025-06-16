Dallas City Council selects veteran council members as mayor pro-tem, deputy mayor pro-tem

Dallas City Council members selected Jesse Moreno to be mayor pro-tem and Gay Donnell Willis as deputy mayor pro-tem during a special called meeting Monday.

Moreno represents District 2 and Willis represents District 13. Both were first elected to the city council in 2021 and were reelected this year.

The mayor pro-tem fills in when the mayor is out of town or incapacitated. The deputy mayor pro-tem fills in when both are unavailable.

Moreno gave a short speech ahead of the council vote and said he believed all 14 members could serve effectively as mayor-pro tem.

"What I want to be able to accomplish is bringing people together, working well with our staff and the entire mayor and city council," Moreno said.

He put his name forward for the position alongside council members Jaime Resendez of District 5 and Willis. He received 10 votes in his favor.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Council Member Gay Donnell Willis, District 13​, listens to a speaker during city council meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Dallas City Hall.

Willis also put her name forward for the deputy mayor pro-tem position along with council members Zarin Gracey of District 3 and newly elected Maxie Johnson of District 4.

Willis said that it was critical that council members work well together as the city faces intense budget challenges. She added that she has supported other council members' districts and their events because of her love for the city and all its residents.

"In four years, those who I have worked with know that I've worked to become a respected member of this body by bringing balance and study and decorum with me in representing our city," Willis said.

Willis received nine votes in her favor.

Both her and Moreno take on their roles immediately following Monday's meeting.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

