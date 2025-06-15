© 2025 KERA News
Hundreds celebrate LGBTQ rights at Dallas Pride parade

KERA | By Yfat Yossifor
Published June 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Spectators cheer on the parade marchers during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Spectators cheer on the parade marchers during the Dallas Pride parade on Sunday in Fair Park.

Across the country, thousands of people protested this weekend against the Trump administration and ICE immigration raids. The protesters stood up for their loss of rights.

But on Sunday hundreds showed up to celebrate hard-won LBGTQ rights at Dallas Pride in Fair Park. This year’s theme was “Pride is My Right.”

The two-day festival — with vendors, shows and music — culminated in a parade around the park.

About 30 float entries participated in the parade that wove around Fair Park.
 

Jenna Zerbe dances with a fan during Dallas Pride on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Jenna Zerbe dances with a fan during Dallas Pride on Sunday in Fair Park.
Festival goers check out the vendors at Dallas Pride on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Festival goers check out the vendors at Dallas Pride on Sunday in Fair Park.
Spectators line the street as they wait for the Dallas Pride parade to start Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Spectators line the street as they wait for the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.
Parade participants carry balloons as they pass the tower building during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Parade participants carry balloons as they pass the tower building during the Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.
Bank of America employees carry a Pride flag as they march in the Dallas Pride parade on June 15, 2025.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Bank of America employees carry a Pride flag as they march in the Dallas Pride parade.
Spectators are seen through a window watching floats roll by during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Spectators are seen through a window watching floats roll by during the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.
Caven Enterprises float features drag performers during the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park on June 15, 2025.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Caven Enterprises float features drag performers during the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.
Sandi Hebley with Moms Demand Action waves to spectators during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Sandi Hebley with Moms Demand Action waves to spectators during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday in Fair Park.
Parade participants wave to a cheering crowd during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Parade participants wave to a cheering crowd during the Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.
Nike marchers hold up signs as they make their way in the Dallas Pride parade.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Nike marchers hold up signs as they make their way in the Dallas Pride parade.
A SPCA of Texas parade marcher carries a dog ready for adoption during the Dallas Pride parade on Sunday in Fair Park.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A SPCA of Texas parade marcher carries a dog ready for adoption during the Dallas Pride parade on Sunday in Fair Park.

News LGBTQIAPride MonthCity of Dallas
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
