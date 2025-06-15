Hundreds celebrate LGBTQ rights at Dallas Pride parade

Across the country, thousands of people protested this weekend against the Trump administration and ICE immigration raids. The protesters stood up for their loss of rights.

But on Sunday hundreds showed up to celebrate hard-won LBGTQ rights at Dallas Pride in Fair Park. This year’s theme was “Pride is My Right.”

The two-day festival — with vendors, shows and music — culminated in a parade around the park.

About 30 float entries participated in the parade that wove around Fair Park.



Yfat Yossifor / KERA Jenna Zerbe dances with a fan during Dallas Pride on Sunday in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Festival goers check out the vendors at Dallas Pride on Sunday in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Spectators line the street as they wait for the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Parade participants carry balloons as they pass the tower building during the Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Bank of America employees carry a Pride flag as they march in the Dallas Pride parade.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Spectators are seen through a window watching floats roll by during the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Caven Enterprises float features drag performers during the 2025 Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Sandi Hebley with Moms Demand Action waves to spectators during the Dallas Pride parade Sunday in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Parade participants wave to a cheering crowd during the Dallas Pride parade in Fair Park.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Nike marchers hold up signs as they make their way in the Dallas Pride parade.