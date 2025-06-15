Hundreds celebrate LGBTQ rights at Dallas Pride parade
Across the country, thousands of people protested this weekend against the Trump administration and ICE immigration raids. The protesters stood up for their loss of rights.
But on Sunday hundreds showed up to celebrate hard-won LBGTQ rights at Dallas Pride in Fair Park. This year’s theme was “Pride is My Right.”
The two-day festival — with vendors, shows and music — culminated in a parade around the park.
About 30 float entries participated in the parade that wove around Fair Park.