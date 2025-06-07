Blair and Roth both likely to fill open Dallas City Council seats as runoff results come in

Fewer than 10,000 Dallas residents turned out for Saturday’s runoff elections to decide who would fill two city council seats, with Lorie Blair in District 8 and Bill Roth in District 11 both ahead as of Saturday night's unofficial election results.

Blair succeeds Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins in District 8, who reached his term limit. And Roth succeeds District 11 Council Member Jaynie Schulz, who didn’t run for reelection.

Wilson got 42.1% of the vote in the May 3 general election and Blair picked up 39.4% of the vote.

In the runoff, Blair was ahead with 56% of the vote Saturday evening.

Wilson had served as District 8’s council member and deputy mayor pro tem before. He lost a runoff election in 2017 to Atkins, who’d represented the district from 2007 until 2015. Atkins also defeated Wilson in the 2019 general election.

Blair, who worked for 35 years with AT&T and later wrote and edited for Elite News, said on her campaign website that she wanted to “support neighborhood and families” and would work to “reduce crime, lower property taxes, provide affordable housing, deliver reliable and efficient basic city services and ensure that district residents enjoy a high quality of life.”

According to her website, her endorsements included Atkins.

District 11 Council member Jaynie Schultz decided that she would not run for reelection in July 2024. Roth and Kitner led the field of four candidates in the May general election, with Roth picking up 48.3% of the vote to Kitner’s 45%.

Roth had about 54% of the vote in Saturday's unofficial runoff results.

The longtime commercial real estate broker and attorney cited keeping families safe, improving city services, protecting single family homes and increasing government transparency as his priorities on his campaign website.

