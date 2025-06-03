Outgoing Texas Rep. Tony Tinderholt is running for Tarrant County commissioner

Tony Tinderholt, a Republican lawmaker who announced he's stepping down from the Texas House of Representatives at the end of his term, will run for a seat on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court next year.

Tinderholt's announcement Tuesday came on the heels of county leaders voting to redraw precinct boundaries to create more Republican-friendly districts.

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Tarrant County Commissioner Pct. 2 which would allow me to continue to serve the public while also fulfilling my goal of being home with my wife and children!



You can read my full release below! pic.twitter.com/Zy0uWbdkRs — Rep. Tony Tinderholt (@reptinderholt) June 3, 2025

Tinderholt, whose current district includes much of Arlington and part of Fort Worth, is known for his conservative views and being a voice for the insurgent far-right GOP.

Tinderholt expressed his support for the redistricting during a public hearing last month, saying the map needs to be changed to reflect Republican voting power after President Donald Trump won Tarrant County in 2024 with 52% of the vote.

"I think it’s important for the county to be represented," Tinderholt said at the meeting. "Trump won this county, and he won it overwhelmingly, and I think that the county should be represented that way."

The next election for Tarrant County Precinct 2 is set for November 2026. That seat is currently held by Alisa Simmons, one of only two Democrats on the court. Under the new maps, Simmons' district becomes more Republican-leaning.

"No one is surprised that Tony Tinderholt announced AFTER a new map was adopted," Simmons said in a statement. "He was terrified of a race under the current lines. He knows, and Tim O'Hare knows, that he would lose badly. To give Tony a prayer, they had to shred Precinct 2 and illegally destroy the voting rights of its citizens. It's cowardly, it's racist, and it's sadly what we expect from Tim and Tony."

County Judge Tim O’Hare declined to comment.

Critics of Tarrant County's redistricting plan, including some residents, have accused it of being racist or racially motivated by Republican Commissioners. A group of about 100 people protested outside commissioners court Tuesday in opposition to the plan.

Republicans have denied claims of racism, but haven't shied away from calling redistricting an intentional effort to bolster the GOP presence on the court.

The redistricting process usually occurs every 10 years after the release of the U.S. Census. Mid-decade redistricting is unusual, but the redistricting process has been used by both Democrats and Republicans for their own gain. Democrats in Dallas and Harris counties drew favorable commissioners court maps for themselves in recent years.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.