Denton County voters elect candidates to school boards, city council, approve bond in Argyle ISD

KERA | By Denton Record-Chronicle
Published May 4, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT
Denton County residents elected candidates in school board races on Saturday, including for Denton City County.
Claire Williams
/
DRC file photo
Denton County residents in several communities elected candidates to school boards on Saturday, including Denton City Council.

Denton County residents cast ballots Saturday in school board races, passed a bond in Argyle ISD and elected candidates for Denton City Council.

Here are the results from several races:

Denton City Council District 3

Denton City Council District 3 will see a runoff between candidates Suzi Rumohr and Margie Ellis — or possibly Rumohr and Karen DeVinney if she gains any late ballots or requests a recount that turns out in her favor.

Denton City Council District 2

Brian Beck, seeking his third and final term as the Denton City Council member for District 2, secured 58% of the vote against his challenger Nick Stevens.

Denton school board Place 3

PTA parent and leader Tanya Wright won her race for Place 3 on the Denton ISD school board.

Denton school board Place 5

In complete but unofficial results, Denton school board incumbent Charles Stafford retained his spot in Place 5 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees. He received 57% of the vote to challenger Phyliciá Anderson’s 43%.

Argyle ISD bond election

Argyle ISD voters passed a $423 million bond package that will buy land, build schools, improve campuses and build a baseball and softball complex Argyle High School.

Denton County school board races

Results from communities near Denton, with complete but unofficial election results.
Denton Record-Chronicle
See stories by Denton Record-Chronicle
