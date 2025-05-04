Denton County voters elect candidates to school boards, city council, approve bond in Argyle ISD

Denton County residents cast ballots Saturday in school board races, passed a bond in Argyle ISD and elected candidates for Denton City Council.

Here are the results from several races:

Denton City Council District 3

Denton City Council District 3 will see a runoff between candidates Suzi Rumohr and Margie Ellis — or possibly Rumohr and Karen DeVinney if she gains any late ballots or requests a recount that turns out in her favor.

Denton City Council District 2

Brian Beck, seeking his third and final term as the Denton City Council member for District 2, secured 58% of the vote against his challenger Nick Stevens.

Denton school board Place 3

PTA parent and leader Tanya Wright won her race for Place 3 on the Denton ISD school board.

Denton school board Place 5

In complete but unofficial results, Denton school board incumbent Charles Stafford retained his spot in Place 5 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees. He received 57% of the vote to challenger Phyliciá Anderson’s 43%.

Argyle ISD bond election

Argyle ISD voters passed a $423 million bond package that will buy land, build schools, improve campuses and build a baseball and softball complex Argyle High School.

Denton County school board races

Results from communities near Denton, with complete but unofficial election results.