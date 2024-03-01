© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early voting in North Texas is slow compared to past primaries

KERA | By Juan Salinas II
Published March 1, 2024 at 8:58 AM CST
A sign with the message "Vote Here Today" is posted near the entrance to the Denton Civic Center parking lot.
Jacob Wells
/
KERA
A sign with the message "Vote Here Today" is posted near the entrance to the Denton Civic Center parking lot.

Friday is the last day of early voting before Super Tuesday — and participation so far has been slow compared to past years.

Only about 6% of voters in North Texas had cast a ballot as of Thursday afternoon. That's compared to almost 11% in the 2020 primary, and more than 9% in 2016.

About 231,000 voters in Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant Counties have voted early in person this election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Dallas has the lowest turnout going into Super Tuesday — less than 5% of voters have cast early ballots so far.

Texans will decide on their presidential candidates next week, as well as candidates for the U.S. Senate and House, and state representatives.

Early voting sites are open till 7 p.m. on Friday. You can find where to vote here.
Tags
Politics Elections 2024Voting
Juan Salinas II
Juan Salinas II is currently studying journalism at UT-Arlington. He is a transfer student from TCC, where he worked at the student newspaper, The Collegian, and his reporting has also appeared in Central Track, D Magazine, The Shorthorn and other Texas news outlets.
See stories by Juan Salinas II
Related Content