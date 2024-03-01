Early voting in North Texas is slow compared to past primaries

Friday is the last day of early voting before Super Tuesday — and participation so far has been slow compared to past years.

Only about 6% of voters in North Texas had cast a ballot as of Thursday afternoon. That's compared to almost 11% in the 2020 primary, and more than 9% in 2016.

About 231,000 voters in Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant Counties have voted early in person this election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Dallas has the lowest turnout going into Super Tuesday — less than 5% of voters have cast early ballots so far.

Texans will decide on their presidential candidates next week, as well as candidates for the U.S. Senate and House, and state representatives.

Early voting sites are open till 7 p.m. on Friday. You can find where to vote here.