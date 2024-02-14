What you need to know to vote in the 2024 primary election in North Texas

This election year will be a big one for Texas. Not only will voters have to choose a president, incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is up for re-election, and the field to be his Democratic challenger is a crowded one.

This primary election is also set to be a bit of a showdown between Gov. Greg Abbott and State Attorney General Ken Paxton. While Abbott is endorsing candidates who will help pass his school voucher agenda, Paxton is endorsing candidates running against the lawmakers who voted to impeach him.

Find everything here you need to make your voice heard. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20 and ends Friday, March 1. Primary election day is Tuesday, March 5.



How To Vote, When To Vote?

What do you need to vote in person?

VoteTexas.gov has everything you need to know about what to bring to vote in person.

VoteTexas.gov

One of seven forms of ID will get you into a voting booth:

Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate (EIC) issued by the Department of Public Safety

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph

U.S. military ID card containing your photograph

U.S. passport, book or card

What if you don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of voter ID?

The state lists other forms of identification, like a utility bill or birth certificate, that you can use to vote if you don't "possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one."

In addition to presenting that secondary form of ID, you'll also need to fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" form.

What if you're a voter with special needs?

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls — but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

Where To Vote

Early voting for the March 5 election runs Feb. 20-March 1.

Collin County

Early voting in Collin County happens from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 20-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.

Election Day voting is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at these locations.

Dallas County

Early voting in Dallas County is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 20-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24; 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Denton County

Early voters in Denton County can head to the polls from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 20-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.

Tarrant CountyTarrant County early voting is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 20-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can find where to vote here.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.