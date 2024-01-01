Paul Flahive is the accountability reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.

As producer of "The Source," Paul was honored with two 2015 Lone Star Awards from the Houston Press Club — one for Best Talk Program and the other for Best Public Affairs Segment. In 2016, he was honored with an Anson Jones Award. In 2018, he was honored with the Barbara Jordan Award.

His work has been heard on NPR, Marketplace, Interfaith Voices, and elsewhere in public media.

Paul created TPR's live storytelling program, Worth Repeating.