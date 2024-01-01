Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive is the accountability reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
As producer of "The Source," Paul was honored with two 2015 Lone Star Awards from the Houston Press Club — one for Best Talk Program and the other for Best Public Affairs Segment. In 2016, he was honored with an Anson Jones Award. In 2018, he was honored with the Barbara Jordan Award.
His work has been heard on NPR, Marketplace, Interfaith Voices, and elsewhere in public media.
Paul created TPR's live storytelling program, Worth Repeating.
This week, three former San Antonio, TX police officers were indicted in the shooting death of a woman with mental health issues.
Lawyers for the state’s foster care system tried to fend off contempt complaints stemming from alleged failures to observe several court orders from federal court monitors and plaintiffs in a case that stretches back 12 years.
A hearing in Bexar County around a child in state's foster care program raised questions about how the system is run and what damage a lack of placements has on youth.
Texas prison guards brutally beat an inmate in September, leaving him in a coma. Some inmates and former staff say there will be more use of force if an acute staffing shortage isn't fixed.
Thirteen guards from a Texas prison have been fired or resigned after the beating of an inmate that left him hospitalized — likely for the rest of his life. Several eyewitnesses along with former staff said staffing and training issues are leading to more violence. TDCJ denied the incident was due to staffing or training.
An email from a former foster care official claims his colleagues are collecting big hotel rewards for booking youth in their care.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said its officers used excessive force and have asked the Inspector General to criminally investigate a Sept. 5 incident that saw 13 guards terminated or resign and an inmate still in hospital more than two weeks later.
Some Democrats in Congress are calling for an investigation into extreme heat in state prisons. Researchers say death rates in Texas prisons are likely heat-related.
Tens of thousands of Afghans were given temporary immigration status into the U.S. Now, many are worried about losing their jobs before their stays can be extended.
A state prison leaking thousands of gallons of water left Venus, near Fort Worth, without water pressure and now under a boil notice.
Inmates say food melts in front of them and claim their cells' temperatures exceed 150 degrees.
As record-setting, dangerous heat continues in parts of the Southwest, there's concern about inmates in Texas. Most Texas prisoner housing isn't air conditioned and there are no temperature standards.