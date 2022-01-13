Mose Buchele | KUT
Mose Buchele is the Austin-based broadcast reporter for KUT's NPR partnership StateImpact Texas . He has been on staff at KUT 90.5 since 2009, covering local and state issues. Mose has also worked as a blogger on politics and an education reporter at his hometown paper in Western Massachusetts. He holds masters degrees in Latin American Studies and Journalism from UT Austin.
The year was a blast furnace, marked by drought, triple-digit heat and historic wildfires. It started with a dry winter that quickly turned into a hot and dry spring, setting the state up for a stretch of scorching months that lasted long into the fall.
A new Texas law that penalizes financial institutions trying to go green is full of loopholes, and is straight up ignored. But other states are following Texas's punitive approach all the same.
Texas lawmakers want to pull money from companies accused of "boycotting" oil and gas. Implementing the rule is tricky. This story was done with Floodlight, an environmental news collaborative.
The iconic flowers might not be around long this year thanks to cool March temperatures and a forecasted April drought.
A Texas model law was written by the head of a group that opposes climate action and takes money from fossil fuel interests. It could shift billions away from major investment firms.
As threats from climate change grow, big financial firms are betting on the energy transition. But that's provoked a conservative backlash, with Texas leading states aiming to boycott such funds.
Incumbent Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian was accused of corruption and carrying water for industry in the GOP primary for Texas' top oil and gas regulator.
Gov. Greg Abbott's office has said he was "not involved in any way" with the decision. Testimony from the former head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas appears to contradict that.
There may be many deaths that have yet to be recognized. One statistician recommends the state commission an independent review.
Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee there won't be local power outages during this week's winter weather.
What, if anything, can Texas' first month of cold weather since the blackout teach us about the state of the power grid?
For some Texans, a blackout could be a death sentence. They and their supporters are calling on the state to do more to protect them.