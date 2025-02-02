Nina Banks

Nina BanksLegislative Reporting Intern, The Texas Newsroom
After seven hours of debate over Senate Bill 2 on the Senate floor Wednesday, the chamber suspended rules so lawmakers could expedite the process and send it to the Texas House for consideration.
Gov. Greg Abbott touted Texas’ strong economy in his State of the State address Sunday, where he also laid out a list of priorities he wants Texas lawmakers to focus on in the months ahead. These include creating a school voucher-like program and lowering Texans’ property taxes.