Boyd school district says staff responded 'appropriately' to alleged violent hazing incident

Boyd ISD leaders say their staff did not mishandle an alleged hazing incident that took place earlier this month in a high school locker room.

In a statement released on social media, the districted defended the school and the staff accused of downplaying and ignoring the allegedly violent locker room incident.

"In accordance with policy and practice, the District conducted a review concerning the staff's response," the statement reads. "As it relates to the campus' actions and response, that investigation has concluded and it has been determined that staff responded promptly and appropriately based on the circumstances."

Boyd ISD's school board held a meeting Monday, during which neither the public agenda or the public comment period included mention of the investigation.

After the meeting, Superintended Tom Woody told Fox4 he did not believe Boyd ISD has a culture of hazing, and that he wants the investigation to continue before making any conclusions.

"We're not gonna jump out and automatically crucify without doing our due diligence," Woody said.

The four alleged attackers were arrested on Sept. 16 for injury to a child causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint of a child — both felonies. Chason Lee-Earl Tucker and Noah Stevens, both 17, are charged as adults. The additional juveniles remain unnamed.

According to arrest affidavits, a Sept. 3 video shows an upperclassmen physically restraining the 14-year-old student — referred to only as JV — and carrying him into the boys locker room. Three more members of the varsity football team dragged JV into the shower, the records allege.

Witnesses later said they heard a "commotion and observed JV being pulled across the floor by Stevens towards the dark shower area," according to one affidavit.

JV was allegedly stripped down to his underwear. When the group was unable to strip his underwear off, Tucker pulled off his own underwear and sat directly on JV's chest, the affidavit says.

Arrest records then detail security footage that shows a coach entering the locker room.

"One of the BHS coaches heard the commotion in the locker room and entered the locker room," one affidavit said. "The coach advised the boys to settle down, and he walked out of the locker room."

After JV picked up his clothes and ran out of the locker room, he was asked by some of the coaching staff what happened, arrest documents say. When JV told them what had happened, one of the coaches said, "this solution needed to be handled in the locker room and didn't need to be reported further up," according to an affidavit.

During the struggle JV reportedly injured his recently broken hand and his thumb, and had bruises down his spine from being dragged, an arrest affidavit says.

Later that evening the documents say two of the coaches reported the incident to Jennifer Railsback, Boyd High School Principal. After his parents were told about the incident, they say they reported it to the police.

Woody confirmed the coaching staff— one of whom allegedly heard and failed to stop part of the incident — are still employed at the district.

"I mean, I see appropriate supervisions," he said. "Once they heard a noise, they responded within a matter of seconds."

Woody said the district's own findings challenge allegations coaching staff attempted to handle the matter internally.

"We need to refrain before judging people, as there is currently only one version that has been reported," he said.

Boyd Police are still interviewing witnesses, and said more charges could be on the way as the investigation continues.

Stevens' defense attorneys — the defense team of Christy Jack, Letty Martinez, and Audrey Hatcher of the law firm Varghese Summersett — described the alleged locker room incident as a systemic issue that should have been addressed by the coaching staff, and that their client also endured at one point.

"This kind of behavior has been going on for years at this high school," read a statement from the attorneys. "Our client experienced similar locker room hijinks when he began playing football there. Context and culture matter."

Attorney information for the other students wasn't immediately available.

Boyd ISD also released a statement on the district's Facebook page saying the alleged attack was a potential violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination. It's not clear what potential violations are being investigated but among the prohibited activity is sexual harassment and assault.

"Regulations under this law require us to complete the investigation prior to assigning any discipline in the manner," the statement read. "The district is taking the issue seriously and we expect the Title IX process to be completed soon, and we will proceed with appropriate actions."

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.