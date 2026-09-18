Texas Rep. Venton Jones apologizes for honoring Chris Brown, faces backlash from the singer

Texas state Rep. Venton Jones has apologized for presenting R&B artist Chris Brown with a state resolution alongside U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett at a concert last week.

In a statement released Tuesday, Jones acknowledged the “women, the Black women, whom [his] actions have hurt.”

“To the constituents of House District 100 – each individual I have the privilege to serve – and to every survivor of domestic and sexual violence, I extend my sincerest apology for the hurt, frustration and pain my choices have caused,” Jones wrote.

Jones and Crockett appeared onstage at Brown’s Sept. 12 concert at AT&T Stadium to present the singer, along with fellow R&B artist Usher, with a Congressional Record and Texas state resolution honoring their careers.

The recognition drew backlash online, with many pointing to Brown’s history of domestic violence, particularly against Black women.

Brown has a history of domestic and unsolicited violence and most recently pleaded guilty to a night club fight in London in 2023. He was also previously charged for misdemeanor assault after striking a man in 2013 outside of a hotel in Washington, D.C., and was ordered to attend rehab. However, he was later dismissed from his rehab facility after violating its rules.

Brown was convicted in 2009 of felony assault against then-partner and singer Rihanna. He has also faced a series of sexual assault allegations and was arrested in Paris in 2019 on suspicion of rape before he was later released without facing charges.

“As a survivor of both sexual violence and domestic abuse, my work has prioritized issues that affect survivors and women,” Jones wrote in his statement. “My work and experience do not absolve me of accountability; and to be another person who, yet again, asks for your forgiveness just adds another layer on top.”

Jones said the moment was meant to be an opportunity to reach voters before the midterm elections in November.

“In that same breath, that message was not communicated to you,” Jones said. “Thus, the impact extended beyond its original intent.”

Brown responded to Jones’s apology, commenting under Jones’s Instagram post that the representative can “Keep the award.” The singer later took to Instagram to make his own post, stating that he never asked to be honored by the politicians, and accusing Jones of “tap dancing and apologizing” due to fear of losing voters. Brown’s representative did not respond to a request for comment, and Jones’s office told KERA to refer to his statement.

Rep. Crockett has not spoken on the backlash and did not respond to a request for comment.

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email her at brodriguezmora@kera.org.