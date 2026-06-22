Jasmine Crockett has 'no idea' if she'll campaign for Talarico. That's not what she told KERA

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett won't be at the Texas Democratic state convention this week to rally behind state Rep. James Talarico, telling the Dallas Morning News she has "no idea" if she will actively campaign for the Democratic nominee.

That's not what she told KERA News earlier this year.

In an interview with NTX Now's Ron Corning published March 3, Crockett said she "absolutely" would campaign for Talarico if he won the nomination.

"The reality is that it has to be bigger than any single individual. This is about us winning, that is what it's about," Crockett said. "And when I say 'us winning' I mean us as Texans."

Talarico gave NTX Now's Miranda Suarez the same message.

"Absolutely. I will be behind her a thousand percent," he said. "I will campaign all over this state. I will make sure that we get her over the finish line."

Crockett went on to lose in the primary.

KERA has reached out to Crockett and Talarico, and will update this story with any response.

Crockett said she received an invite from Talarico on June 8, which she described as "an afterthought."

“I had a missed call that I've not returned, nor have I listened to the message from Talarico,” Crockett told the News. “It seemed like an afterthought invite. I can't say for sure, because I haven't listened to it.”

But according to Talarico's campaign, he left a message suggesting Crockett deliver the convention's keynote speech.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.