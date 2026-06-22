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Jasmine Crockett has 'no idea' if she'll campaign for Talarico. That's not what she told KERA

KERA | By Julia Sewing,
Ron Corning
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:11 AM CDT
Primary candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, participates in a debate with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, during the Texas AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education Convention, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Georgetown, Texas. (Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool)
Bob Daemmrich/AP
/
Pool The Texas Tribune
Primary candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, participates in a debate with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, during the Texas AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education Convention, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Georgetown, Texas. (Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool)

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett won't be at the Texas Democratic state convention this week to rally behind state Rep. James Talarico, telling the Dallas Morning News she has "no idea" if she will actively campaign for the Democratic nominee.

That's not what she told KERA News earlier this year.

In an interview with NTX Now's Ron Corning published March 3, Crockett said she "absolutely" would campaign for Talarico if he won the nomination.

"The reality is that it has to be bigger than any single individual. This is about us winning, that is what it's about," Crockett said. "And when I say 'us winning' I mean us as Texans."

Talarico gave NTX Now's Miranda Suarez the same message.

"Absolutely. I will be behind her a thousand percent," he said. "I will campaign all over this state. I will make sure that we get her over the finish line."

Crockett went on to lose in the primary.

KERA has reached out to Crockett and Talarico, and will update this story with any response.

Crockett said she received an invite from Talarico on June 8, which she described as "an afterthought."

“I had a missed call that I've not returned, nor have I listened to the message from Talarico,” Crockett told the News. “It seemed like an afterthought invite. I can't say for sure, because I haven't listened to it.”

But according to Talarico's campaign, he left a message suggesting Crockett deliver the convention's keynote speech.

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Tags
Elections 2026 James TalaricoJasmine CrockettU.S. Senate Elections 2026Tx SenateThe Dallas Morning News
Julia Sewing
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Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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