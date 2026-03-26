'Bachelorette' cancellation offers an opportunity for domestic violence education

Reality star and influencer Taylor Frankie Paul was set to lead season 22 of ABC's "The Bachelorette," until TMZ published a disturbing video.

It appears to show Paul putting her partner in a headlock and throwing bar stools, with one reportedly striking a child. That video, and the online reaction to it, prompted ABC to pull the show, even though the 2023 incident itself had already been documented and was even discussed in the very first episode of Paul's show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

For advocacy organizations, conversations surrounding incidents like these offer a chance to help the public better understand the complexities of domestic violence, which are often far deeper than a single video can capture.

Maria MacMullin is chief impact officer at Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, and she spoke with KERA's Ron Corning about the impact these high profile cases can have on victims of domestic abuse.

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call or text the Genesis 24-hour helpline at 214-946-4357. Help is free, confidential and available in both Spanish and English.

You can also get free and confidential assistance via the National Domestic Violence hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting the word "begin" to 88788.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

Maria MacMullin on…

… how high-profile domestic violence cases impact her work:

"This is a very good example now of a high-profiled family violence case that is not unlike some of the situations we encounter with survivors who come to Genesis. They put a spotlight on some really significant episodes of physical violence, many cases involving sports figures and celebrities that point to exactly what we see when we work with survivors. So, unfortunately, this is a family in crisis. But it does really spotlight what domestic violence looks like, and it is disturbing and it is ugly."

… ABC’s role in the aftermath of the video becoming public:

"It's very concerning that no one looked at this more closely in the past months or years leading up to the launch of a season of a major network show that people really enjoy and look forward to. I think it's something they need to address, and I think they owe the public and their viewers an explanation about what they knew, when they knew it, and how they're gonna come to terms with this."

… what can be learned from this situation:

"What we're talking about here is more than a challenging relationship. We're talking about a complex level of abuse that's steeped in power and control — and it could be on one side, the other, or both sides. So, both parties could have some type of power and control issues, but clearly there is a dynamic here that needs to be better understood."

"I think we would start with education, and then we'd probably move on to things like the tools that we use to understand domestic violence, the power control wheel, which helps understand the dynamics of coercive control and other non-physical forms of violence that definitely escalate into physical violence."

… advice for people who see themselves in the video and need help:

"For survivors who see this video and really feel like it may reflect something that they have experienced in a relationship, and especially if they feel like they are in danger — if they are feeling afraid, or even if they just have questions — you can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at any time and discuss your concerns. You can reach out to Genesis Women's Shelter in support on a 24-7 call or text helpline at any time to receive information about domestic violence, discuss your personal situation, and also receive some safety planning tips that will help you navigate your personal circumstances. I think it's also important for us to ensure that we listen to survivors when they tell us that they're experiencing abuse and that we believe them."

Ron Corning is the host of KERA's forthcoming talk show, NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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