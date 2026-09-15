Want to climb a mountain? Here are some tips for a successful trek

If you've been considering taking your hiking game to the next level with a mountain climb, training is key.

KERA Photojournalist Yfat Yossifor chronicled a recent mountain climb in eastern California and the extensive training that went into it, and joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to share some of the knowledge she gained in the process.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA One of the many alpine lakes Yfat Yossifor past while backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

Physical training

Yossifor explains that when you're preparing for a climb, you're not just working on your endurance.

"You have to train for the strength that it takes to go up these mountains, but also for the endurance to keep going day after day after day," she said.

She recommends getting in lots of time on the stairs, since North Texas is relatively flat and there aren't many opportunities to practice on a natural incline.

Yossifor also says that you want to get off concrete sidewalks and roads while training so your ankles and your feet can adjust to uneven surfaces.

Packing your backpack

On multi-day climbs, you're bringing everything you need with you on your back — food, a sleeping bag, and spare clothes. Yossifor recommends training with that weight well in advance of your hike to get used to the weight, slowly building up to the actual weight of your pack.

"You might start with 5 to 10 pounds," she said. "If you're just starting the training, you've never worn a pack before, then add maybe 5 pounds every week or so."

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Yfat Yossifor backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

Altitude

While you can't fake high altitude training in Texas, you can get used to the hard work and heavy breathing you'll experience on the trail.

"All the training you did ahead of time will help, because your body is used to the stress and being out of breath," Yossifor said. "So your body can handle it a little bit better. Unfortunately, you can't acclimate in a few days. It takes two to three weeks for your body to actually create more blood cells. So you have to slow down. You have to eat and drink, because dehydration amplifies acute mountain sickness."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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