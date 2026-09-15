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Want to climb a mountain? Here are some tips for a successful trek

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Miranda SuarezYfat Yossifor
Published September 15, 2026 at 1:07 PM CDT
Yfat Yossifor backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Yfat Yossifor backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

If you've been considering taking your hiking game to the next level with a mountain climb, training is key.

KERA Photojournalist Yfat Yossifor chronicled a recent mountain climb in eastern California and the extensive training that went into it, and joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to share some of the knowledge she gained in the process.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

One of the many alpine lakes Yfat Yossifor past while backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
One of the many alpine lakes Yfat Yossifor past while backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

Physical training

Yossifor explains that when you're preparing for a climb, you're not just working on your endurance.

"You have to train for the strength that it takes to go up these mountains, but also for the endurance to keep going day after day after day," she said.

She recommends getting in lots of time on the stairs, since North Texas is relatively flat and there aren't many opportunities to practice on a natural incline.

Yossifor also says that you want to get off concrete sidewalks and roads while training so your ankles and your feet can adjust to uneven surfaces.

Packing your backpack

On multi-day climbs, you're bringing everything you need with you on your back — food, a sleeping bag, and spare clothes. Yossifor recommends training with that weight well in advance of your hike to get used to the weight, slowly building up to the actual weight of your pack.

"You might start with 5 to 10 pounds," she said. "If you're just starting the training, you've never worn a pack before, then add maybe 5 pounds every week or so."

Yfat Yossifor backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Yfat Yossifor backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

Altitude

While you can't fake high altitude training in Texas, you can get used to the hard work and heavy breathing you'll experience on the trail.

"All the training you did ahead of time will help, because your body is used to the stress and being out of breath," Yossifor said. "So your body can handle it a little bit better. Unfortunately, you can't acclimate in a few days. It takes two to three weeks for your body to actually create more blood cells. So you have to slow down. You have to eat and drink, because dehydration amplifies acute mountain sickness."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX Nowhikingcamping
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
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