North Texas set a new heat record for the month of September

Sunday's high of 103 degrees marked the 12th triple-digit day of September in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, setting a record for the most 100-degree days ever recorded in the month of September.

More triple-digit temperatures and daily high records are possible this week as above-normal temperatures persist under mostly sunny skies, according to Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It's definitely one of the hottest and driest periods,” Barnes said.

North Texas has recorded 49 days this year with temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees, ranking sixth so far for the most triple-digit days in a single year. The National Weather Service measures temperature at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The heat is being accompanied by an extended lack of measurable rainfall. North Texas has gone 60 days without measurable precipitation, according to Barnes. With no rain forecast in the foreseeable future, that total is expected to rise.

“The biggest impact has been the onset of severe to extreme drought conditions, especially in North Texas,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the region entered August with mostly abnormally dry conditions and some moderate drought. But by late August severe and extreme drought started popping up.

The dry conditions increased the risk of wildfires as vegetation became increasingly susceptible to ignition. Barnes said there has been an uptick in wildfires over the past month, along with more burn bans across the region.

Officials are urging residents to use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire. Outdoor burning, welding, spark-producing equipment and discarded cigarettes can ignite vegetation quickly, particularly on hot and windy days.

For those spending time outdoors, health officials recommend drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees higher than normal through much of the week, with abundant sunshine and little chance for widespread rain.

When relief will show up remains uncertain. For now, Barnes said North Texas residents should expect to remain in the heat and rain-free weather for at least the next several days.

“It looks like we might get into a more active pattern hopefully starting sometime next week,” Barnes said. “There's still some uncertainty and still a chance we remain in a hot and dry pattern.”

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.