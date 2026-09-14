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Dallas County's main building going on three weeks of power issues

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published September 14, 2026 at 5:49 PM CDT
Dallas County Records Building
Jacob Wells
/
KERA News
The Dallas County Records Building power was knocked out Aug. 26, 2026 when a city water main break triggered the breaker to shut down.

Record-high temperatures may have contributed to a water main break in downtown Dallas that knocked out power to Dallas County's administration building nearly three weeks ago.

The building is still operating without full power fully restored and many staffer are working remotely.

Dallas County Records Building power cut off during pre-dawn Aug. 26 when a city water break triggered the central breaker to shut down.

A main on Elm Street broke and filled an Oncor power vault with water in downtown Dallas beside the administration building, causing the county’s 4,000-amp main breaker to trigger a safety shut off and burn out one of three panels.

Engineers have speculated that extreme heat has caused water lines to not contract properly, similar to problems that extreme freezing temperatures can cause, said County Administrator Darryl Martin.

“It could have been ugly, but thank God it happened overnight,” he said. “There wasn't sparks or anything it just shut down, but it did kill it completely. And this is not like the breaker you have in your house. You don't pick up on the shelf anywhere.”

Another water main busted last week on Main Street, which seeped into downtown residence garages.

Vendors said the earliest a new breaker could be available is eight months because data centers use them and have strained the supply, among other reasons.

Power was again fully shut down over the weekend, Sept. 12, while the county Facilities Department installed and tested a used, refurbished breaker panel. It has functioned properly as of Monday afternoon.

“They've done a hell of a job and they actually were the people who located the generators for me because we couldn't find generators anywhere, believe it or not, all the generators were gone,” Martin said.

Staff and employees had been alternating working remotely because the limited generators can power the 7-floor building only at about 50-70 percent.

Data centers use, Martin said, could also be a reason that generators are unavailable to keep the building running at full power.

The first and second floors have remained open throughout the outage because those are departments needed for public business use, like for marriage licenses and property tax payments.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.
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News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityGovernmentCity of DallasDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerHeat
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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