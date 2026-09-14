Loved ones lost to suicide honored with shoes that no one else can fill

A Dallas County commissioner lost her niece to suicide.

Ever since, Theresa Daniel has helped collect shoes to display and represent lives lost to suicide.

Dallas County the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas and the Behavioral Health and Leadership Team are collecting shoes for exhibit at a public remembrance planned for noon Sept. 18 at the Dallas County Records Building, 500 Elm St.

Daniel's fun, pretty and accomplished niece, Neena, died from suicide in her early 20s, she said.

"For whatever reason, this person came to that moment," she said. "It just really stops you in your tracks."

The event and exhibit are "dedicated to breaking the silence, sharing stories, and fostering hope one step at a time."

Last year the "Every Shoe Tells a Story" effort brought in 650 pairs.

The Suicide and Crisis Center's goal this year is 1,000, said Executive Director Lavida Davison.

She said in addition to dropping off shoes in Daniel's office downtown, donations can also be left in a box in front of the crisis center, 2808 Swiss Ave. in Dallas.



The shoes will be donated to The Well Community, a local nonprofit organization.

Mental health support and community services organizations will be available at the Sept. 18 event.

For more information email Tzeggabrhan Kidane at: Tzeggabrhan.Kidane@dallascounty.org or call 214-653-7834.

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