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Loved ones lost to suicide honored with shoes that no one else can fill

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:57 AM CDT
Guests listen to the suicide awareness and prevention presentation of "Every Shoe Tells a Story" on Sept. 29, 2022 at the Dallas County Records building.
Dallas County Commissioners Court staff
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Dallas County Commissioners Court staff
Guests listen to the suicide awareness and prevention presentation of "Every Shoe Tells a Story" in 2022 at the Dallas County Records building.

A Dallas County commissioner lost her niece to suicide.

Ever since, Theresa Daniel has helped collect shoes to display and represent lives lost to suicide.

Dallas County the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas and the Behavioral Health and Leadership Team are collecting shoes for exhibit at a public remembrance planned for noon Sept. 18 at the Dallas County Records Building, 500 Elm St.

Daniel's fun, pretty and accomplished niece, Neena, died from suicide in her early 20s, she said.

"For whatever reason, this person came to that moment," she said. "It just really stops you in your tracks."

The event and exhibit are "dedicated to breaking the silence, sharing stories, and fostering hope one step at a time."

Last year the "Every Shoe Tells a Story" effort brought in 650 pairs.

The Suicide and Crisis Center's goal this year is 1,000, said Executive Director Lavida Davison.

She said in addition to dropping off shoes in Daniel's office downtown, donations can also be left in a box in front of the crisis center, 2808 Swiss Ave. in Dallas.
 
The shoes will be donated to The Well Community, a local nonprofit organization.

Mental health support and community services organizations will be available at the Sept. 18 event.

For more information email Tzeggabrhan Kidane at: Tzeggabrhan.Kidane@dallascounty.org or call 214-653-7834.

  1. Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

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Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerTheresa DanielSuicidesuicide preventionMental Health CareMental illnessKids Mental Health Health & Wellness
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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