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Metrocare interim CFO approved by Dallas County commissioners

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Several people hold a yellow ribbon in front of a building that says "Metrocare." There are orange, blue and clear balloons tied to two posts. One man holds a ceremonial pair of scissors.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA
Metrocare employees celebrate the mental health service provider's new clinic in southeast Dallas Feb. 7, 2025. The Elam Family Mental Health offers walk-in appointments regardless of patients' ability to pay.

Dallas County commissioners approved a recommendation for a Metrocare interim CFO at a special meeting Tuesday.

Its former chief financial officer Lucas Wilson resigned within the past year.

Instead of choosing one new CFO, healthcare solutions firm Gibbins Advisors will take over Metrocare's 11-week transitional restructuring for $600,000.

Ronald Winters and Clare Moylan are expected to lead the firm's 'turn-around advisory group.'

A $15 million shortfall is forecast, following the new facility opening, more staff and fewer paying patients

Metrocare is Dallas County's largest mental health and developmental disability services provider. It's among the state's busiest community mental health centers.

Deloitte, Guidehouse and FTI were among the advisory firms considered.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

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Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerMetrocareMental Health CareJohn Wiley PriceTheresa DanielAndy SommermanClay Lewis JenkinsElba GarciabudgetMental illness
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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