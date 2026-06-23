Metrocare interim CFO approved by Dallas County commissioners

Dallas County commissioners approved a recommendation for a Metrocare interim CFO at a special meeting Tuesday.

Its former chief financial officer Lucas Wilson resigned within the past year.

Instead of choosing one new CFO, healthcare solutions firm Gibbins Advisors will take over Metrocare's 11-week transitional restructuring for $600,000.

Ronald Winters and Clare Moylan are expected to lead the firm's 'turn-around advisory group.'

A $15 million shortfall is forecast, following the new facility opening, more staff and fewer paying patients

Metrocare is Dallas County's largest mental health and developmental disability services provider. It's among the state's busiest community mental health centers.

Deloitte, Guidehouse and FTI were among the advisory firms considered.

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