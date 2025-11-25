© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Health information of thousands of Metrocare patients shared to unauthorized network

KERA | By Abigail Ruhman
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:04 AM CST
A tower of balloons in a spiraling pattern of orange, white and black sits next to the entrance to the child and teen health clinic at Metrocare's new Hillside campus. The doors are glass with clinic information printed on them. There are two big planters on both sides of the two-door entrance with flowers in them. Two metal supports cross in front of the door and some grass and other greens are planted near the bottom of the supports.
Abigail Ruhman
/
KERA
The personal health information of more than 8,500 Metrocare patients was involved in an “unauthorized data sharing event” in September, the organization announced Monday.

A Metrocare employee sent an email with the health information to their personal email, according to a statement. The organization began an investigation in October after it learned about the event.

The email included patient names, medical record numbers and the date, duration and cost of service. It also listed patients’ providers and appointment times.

“There is no evidence that the [personal health information] shared was used in any way by anyone other than the one individual authorized to have the information,” the statement said. “Based on our investigation, there is no evidence that any third party accessed any of the information.”

Metrocare serves over more than 50,000 people a year – making it the largest mental health and developmental disability services provider in Dallas County. Its services are part of the county’s health care safety net, which provides care for underserved populations including Medicaid members and people without insurance.

“Privacy policies and procedures are in place and agency staff will continue ongoing training on best practices, rules and requirements,” Metrocare said.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org.

Tags
Health & Wellness health careMetrocaredata privacyMental Health CareDallas CountyKids Mental Health
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman is a member of KERA's specialty beats team as its Health Reporter. Abigail was previously the statewide health reporter for the Indiana Public Broadcasting News Team, covering health policy. They graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s in journalism and a Bachelor of Arts with a dual emphasis in sociology and women's and gender studies.
