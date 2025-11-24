Where to find a free meal this Thanksgiving

With the holidays right around the corner, several places in North Texas are doing their part to help make sure everyone has access to food resources.

Here's a list of places around the area where families can find free hot meals and groceries:

The Statler Thanksgiving for Your Service event

The Statler is hosting their eighth annual Thanksgiving for Your Service event, which provides a complimentary meal to all active first responders, military, veterans and their immediate family members.

When: Nov. 27, one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m.

Where: 1914 Commerce St., Dallas

Registration and menu information can be found here.

Operation Turkey

Each year, Operation Turkey volunteers cook, prepare, pack, and deliver hot meals to numerous Texas communities.

When: Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: To see if Operation Turkey serves your ZIP code, and to request a meal for everyone in your household, fill out the request form today.

Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside – South Fort Worth

The community center will host a community Thanksgiving dinner.

When: Nov. 26, 6-8 p.m

Where: 1201 E. Maddox Ave., Fort Worth

Mission Arlington – Arlington

Mission Arlington will deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving morning.

When: Nov. 28.

Where: 210 W South St., Arlington

For more information: call 817-277-6620. To donate to the turkey baskets, deliver items to Mission Arlington before Nov. 28.

Taste Project – South Fort Worth

Taste Community Restaurant will host a Thanksgiving brunch.

When: Nov 28, 9 a.m.- p.m.

Where: 1200 S. Main St, Fort Worth

Redeemer Food Pantry/Corinth

Redeemer Church of Denton will pass out Thanksgiving meal boxes to as many families as possible. The boxes will include a frozen turkey, frozen pie, bag of potatoes, and more.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Redeemer Church of Denton, 3201 Tower Ridge Drive, Corinth

Life Message/ Rowlett

Life Message will hand out 500 baskets/bags filled with turkeys, rolls, boxed stuffing, pie filling, and more at its location.

When: Nov. 27

Where: 4501 Rowlett Road Suite 200, Rowlett

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD will offer students free meals during Thanksgiving break, with several campuses serving as host sites.

When:

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 24-26

Campuses:



Alice Contreras Elementary, 4100 Lubbock Ave.

C.C. Moss Elementary, 4108 Eastland St.

Briscoe Elementary, 2751 Yuma Ave.

Manuel Jara Elementary, 2100 Lincoln Ave.

Clifford Davis Elementary, 4300 Campus Drive

Diamond Hill Elementary, 2000 Dewey St.

Maude I. Logan Elementary, 2300 Dillard St.

For more information visit www.fwisd.org/freelunch