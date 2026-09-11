Jeffrey Epstein an unwelcome presence as Trump critics protest GOP midterm convention

It was once an anchor that threatened to weigh down Donald Trump's second term: The Epstein Files, a cache of documents tied to the sex trafficking investigation of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

But other controversies eclipsed that once-hot-button issue: The war in Iran, a trade war with Canada, a new ballroom and a fight on the White House lawn dominated headlines. Trump's harshest critics accused the president of manufacturing controversy to distract from the scandal.

Now, as Republicans gather in Dallas in hope of gaining momentum ahead of the November midterms, one of the president's least favorite topics has resurfaced.

Democrats, protestors and other critics used the Republican midterm convention as an opportunity to once again raise the specter of Jeffrey Epstein, gathering with survivors, opening a "reading room" that features thousands of bound volumes of Epstein-related records, and a mobile billboard trying to tie Republicans to the now-deceased convicted sex offender.

At an anti-Trump demonstration near the convention, protestors held up signs and chanted slogans tying the president and other Republicans to Epstein.

"He started a war to take the onus off of that," said 72-year-old Garland resident Scott Hesselbacher, who was marching near the American Airlines Center Thursday with a sign that read, "Release the Trump Epstein Files."

Dylan Duke / KERA Protesters at an anti-Trump rally outside the Republican midterm convention on Thursday held up signs referencing his former ties to Jeffery Epstein.

Inside the convention, attendees didn't have much to say about the files.

"There's been so much misinformation," Melvin Pullen said. "I really don't have any opinion on it yet."

"I don't really even care about that," Pamela Riddle said. "I just really never got into all that truthfully."

"It's not so high on my priority list," Jim Ulmer said. "I mean, I hate child and sexual predators."

Although the two men did have a friendship throughout the 1990s, there is no direct evidence implicating the president in Epstein's crimes. Their relationship received more scrutiny in 2019 after Epstein was charged with sex trafficking minors. Authorities concluded Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell the same year while awaiting trial.

Trump was quoted in a 2002 New York Magazine article as saying he knew Epstein for 15 years.

"He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump reportedly said. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Although Trump was the main focus of Epstein-related jabs, Attorney General Ken Paxton also took flak from critics. A mobile billboard with his face drove around the arena with the message, "Paxton Protects Pedos." The billboard accused Paxton of accepting money from Epstein-linked donors and giving a "sweet-heart deal for a child predator" — the latter, a claim that appears to reference a plea deal made with a man accused of child sexual abuse.

James Talarico, Paxton's Democratic opponent, also waded into the Epstein controversy in a move that largely drifted from his regular playbook.

During a press conference Thursday accompanied by Epstein survivors, he called on Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue the U.S. Department of Justice over what he said was the mishandling of the investigation.

"When did Ken Paxton decide it was OK to ignore these survivors?" Talarico said at the exhibit, called "The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room."

James Hartley / KERA A mobile billboard driving around the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in downtown Dallas.

An outspoken victim of Epstein, Sharlene Rochard, thanked Talarico for speaking with her.

"We have invited Attorney General Ken Paxton to come speak with us as well," Rochard said. "Ken Paxton, the door to the reading room — it's open."

A day earlier, Democratic candidate for governor and Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa visited the same exhibit and met with survivors and their families.

“It is humbling,” Hinojosa said. “It is inspiring to experience their courage that they've come forward after experiencing the trauma they did as children, as little girls, is very powerful and that they see a way forward that is hopeful. They see democracy in action."

Organizers of the reading room say it's intended to keep attention on the files, survivors and calls for greater transparency.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain in Dallas through Sept. 11, while organizers say the accompanying bookmobile will continue traveling to other cities. The exhibit includes a visual timeline of the relationship between Trump and Epstein. Trump is mentioned about 38,000 times in the files but has denied wrongdoing and has said he cut ties with Epstein years ago.

Dylan Duke / KERA Sharlene Rochard speaks at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffery Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Dallas on Sept. 10.

It's not clear when the two stopped being friends, but they reportedly had a falling out around 2004 or 2007. Trump said in 2025 he banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after Epstein "stole" spa workers from him.

One of those workers was Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most outspoken victims. She died by suicide last year.

Liz Stein, who identified herself as an Epstein survivor, questioned what the case says about the justice system.

"We're a large platform,” Stein said. “The whole world is watching us and nothing is being done. So what does that say about our justice system when someone is making lives? And that's what I really want people to think about."

Fervor around the Epstein files reached its peak when Trump took back the presidency in 2025.

Many of his supporters were anticipating a bombshell release of files upon his return to the White House that would expose a network of wealthy and elite people who had purchased sex with children through Epstein.

Those expectations were furthered by people in Trump's circle like FBI Director Kash Patel and former Attorney General Pam Bondi — who at one point suggested a client list was on her desk.

Dylan Duke / KERA The Donald J. Trump and Jeffery Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Dallas features bound copies of a cache of files released by the Department of Justice last year that detail Epstein's sexual abuse and trafficking of minors.

Hinojosa told victims state-level investigations would be a priority if she becomes governor. A similar move occurred in New Mexico, where the attorney general reopened a criminal investigation into Zorro Ranch following the release of some files.

In August, the state sued the DOJ and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, alleging federal authorities had withheld unredacted records needed to identify witnesses and corroborate evidence.

Additional reporting by KERA’s James Hartley.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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