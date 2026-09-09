Dallas street closures: Here’s what to expect during the Republican midterm convention

The two-day Republican midterm convention begins at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Wednesday, and it's bringing multiple street closures until Friday as a result.

The event is expected to bring 20,000 attendees, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Republican congress members and party officials.

Expect transportation to be impacted around the American Airlines Center, Victory Park and the Field Street District.

Here are the streets that will be closed:



Victory Avenue

North Houston Street

Nowitzki Way

Payne Street

Southbound Field Street

Northbound Field Street (from noon to 5 p.m.)

Dallas Police Department

Streets will be closed until Friday despite the convention ending Thursday. And even after streets open back up, tear down and cleanup will last through Saturday.

More closures and detours may be implemented as conditions change, according to the memo.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will also close Victory Station during the convention.

Pedestrians walking will face trouble getting around the arena. Tall, steel fences bolstered by concrete blocks have been set up around the area, requiring pedestrians to go through certain gates to get to some businesses.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Tall steel fences have been set up around the American Airlines Center ahead of the Republican midterm convention.

"I drove through Victory Park last night," Dallas resident Mark McWhorter told KERA. "And I saw all of the fences and the gates and all of that stuff, and it was quite intimidating actually."

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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