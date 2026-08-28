© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Irving firefighter shares tips to protect your home from a blaze

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:59 PM CDT
A pile of firefighter gear including a helmet sits on the front of a red fire truck.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Irving firefighters would be allowed to negotiate their contracts through collective bargaining if a ballot proposition passes on Tuesday.

The Ross Fire has claimed homes, structures, and livestock. Just the sight of it can leave you with a pit in your stomach, and a sense of worry about your own home.

While the risk of a wildfire claiming your home in more urban areas is fairly low, a grass fire in these dry conditions can still be a point of concern, and there are steps you can take to safeguard your home.

Jeffrey Hogan is the acting assistant fire chief with the Irving fire department and he joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to talk about fire safety in North Texas.

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

How to protect your home

Hogan says there is not a great option for completely "fireproofing" your home. He says there are four things a fire needs to be a free burning, sustained fire.

"It needs a heat source, a fuel, oxygen, and then those three that allow it to have a chemical reaction, which makes it free burning," Hogan said.

Certain measures, like keep landscaping away from the immediate permitter of your home, can help protect the structure, but it's best to be aware and remember fire safety tips in the event of a house fire.

Human causes

While fires can start in a variety of ways, Hogan says their mainly caused by people.

"Most of the times, these fires are caused by human action, be it inadvertent or unintentional, it's still on us," he said. "They do end up doing a lot of damage and sometimes harming people."

He says awareness makes a huge difference.

"When it comes to being safe, I think any type of outdoor cooking, you really [should] question, is this something I really need to be doing right now?" he said.

"Improperly discarded smoking materials, we all know those are a problem," he said. "Any type of machinery that causes sparks, so grinding or welding in an area that can catch something on fire, and with the wind and the dry conditions, that can exacerbate the problem and that fire can spread quickly to other areas."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX NowfireIrving
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Related Content