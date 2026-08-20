Dallas to begin using windshield ‘barnacles’ for unpaid parking tickets

Dallas will begin using windshield "barnacles" Monday to enforce unpaid parking tickets.

The city's Department of Transportation and Public Works will use the self-release immobilizers on vehicles with three or more delinquent parking citations in the same calendar year.

Drivers will have 24 hours to pay the required fees and remove the barnacle. If it remains on the vehicle after that, the city says the vehicle will be towed.

Drivers must pay all outstanding parking citations and a $100 immobilization fee to remove the device.

They also must authorize a $300 refundable credit card hold, which is typically released within three business days after the barnacle is returned. If the device is not turned in, the deposit will not be returned.

Payment plans will be available. Once payment is completed, drivers receive a unique code to unlock the immobilizer.

The device must then be returned to a drop box at 320 E. Jefferson Blvd. in Dallas.

A notice explaining why the device was placed on the vehicle will also be provided.

The device cannot be used on vehicles with damaged or unusually shaped windshields that prevent proper attachment.

The city says the program is intended to reduce towing and allow motorists to regain access to their vehicles more quickly.

"The Barnacle program is part of an ongoing modernization effort of the city's on-street parking program,” the city said. “As the list of parking scofflaw vehicles (vehicles with three or more unpaid parking tickets during a calendar year) grows by as much as 150 to 300 vehicles per year, the city sought a more efficient solution.”

The city warns against illegally removing the device as it emits a siren when tampered with.

The barnacle is also equipped with GPS tracking and will also trigger its siren if the vehicle drives away.

According to the city, tampering with a barnacle device or any other immobilization device can add an additional $500 in fines.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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