Dallas Zoo grows with upcoming 'Safari Trail' addition

A multi-year renovation is taking place at the Dallas Zoo. And Safari Trail, an expansion of the zoo, will offer guests a new way to experience wildlife. The first phase of the project — African Shorelines — is underway and will introduce new immersive habitats for critically endangered African penguins and lesser flamingos.

Stephanie Allard, chief missions officer at the Dallas Zoo, joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez to explain what visitors can expect.

Changes in store

Allard says the first phase of this expansion will bring in two new animal habitats.

"One of [the exhibits] is for African penguins and the other one is for lesser flamingos, and we are so excited to be able to create these new incredible homes for two species that are very near and dear to our hearts," she said.

Expanding habitats

Bigger habitats means room for animals, and the Dallas Zoo plans to do just that with both birds.

Allard says the plan is to bring in more penguins and be able to restart their population. The zoo is able to work toward that through collaborative breeding programs.

"We are part of what's called the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, or ACA," she said. "For zoos and aquariums that are accredited by the ACA, we participate in collaborative breeding programs for a large number of species. And that is in order to ensure that we have sustainable populations that are genetically healthy."

For the lesser flamingos, the expansion means an exhibit that would allow them to fly.

"Right now our flamingos are in an open top habitat, and the new habitat in African Shorelines is going to be meshed over," Allard said. "Of course, that's to allow any of the birds who live in there to be able to fly if they so choose, but it's also to keep them safe."

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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