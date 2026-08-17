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The 2026 Fort Worth Academic Performance Report shows more students meeting grade level requirements

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published August 17, 2026 at 5:32 AM CDT
The Fort Worth ISD school board listens to a presentation during a meeting July 22, 2025, in the District Service Center.
Maria Crane
/
Fort Worth Report/CatchLight Local/Report for America
39% of Fort Worth's 165,000 plus public school students met grade level on the STAAR test, according to the Fort Worth Academic Performance Report.

Fort Worth students are making measurable gains in the classroom.

New STAAR results show 39% of the city’s public school students met grade level this spring — the highest citywide performance on record and the third straight year of improvement.

The Fort Worth Education Partnership, a non-profit that tracks the performance of Fort Worth area schools and students, acknowledge there is a lot of work to do, but their 2026 Fort Worth Academic Report uncovered an encouraging story inside those numbers.

This latest data also reflects progress made before the state takeover of Fort Worth ISD in March.

President and CEO of the Fort Worth Education Partnership Brent Beasley spoke with NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning about the details of the report, and solutions to keep improving.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

Overall findings

Beasley mentions many statistics that are encouraging to him.

  • 39% of Fort Worth's 165,000 plus public school students met grade level on the STAAR test.
  • 78% of campuses that serve high economically disadvantaged students improved, and they're growing at a faster rate than other campuses.
  • An increase of 2% of kids at FWISD are meeting grade level requirements.

Beasley says while 2% doesn't feel like a big number, when you look at the increasing trends and the total amount of students, it's a positive statistic.

"Two consecutive years at 2% a year, so now that's 4%," he said. "There's 165,000 students in all these schools. So that means there's thousands of kids — 4% is thousands more kids who are where they need to be academically."

Disparity between schools

Beasley says the top performing school in the city is Overton Park Elementary, and the lowest performing school is William James Middle School.

At Overton Park Elementary, 87% of the kids are meeting grade level. At William James Middle School,
12% of the kids are meeting grade level.

Beasley explains while factors like poverty can explain these differences, there's a lot of variation within generalizations to keep in mind.

"Schools that have mostly low income kids versus schools that have more affluent kids from more affluent families, generally the trends show that the higher the income of the families, the higher their performance," he said. "But within that trend, there is a lot variation."

"So there can be schools with very similar demographics that are very different," he said. "William James has a lot of low-income kids and it's performing really poorly, but there are other schools in Fort Worth that have the same number of low income kids that are performing a lot better. So the general trend is one thing, but inside that trend, there's actually a lot variation."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX NowFort Worth ISDprimary educationmiddle school
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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