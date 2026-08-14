North Texas school grades hold steady – with some improvements

This year’s newly released school district grades from the Texas Education Agency reveal most North Texas districts held steady or improved – with some declines.

The scores, based largely on STAAR tests, reflect student performance, graduation rates, college and career readiness and how schools are closing performance gaps.

Statewide, the TEA said a quarter of schools and districts increased in ratings from last year.

"This year’s A-F ratings illustrate the progress Texas public schools are making and acknowledge the hard work of our educators while illuminating areas of needed improvement to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education,” education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement.

Locally, Dallas ISD already boasted yesterday — a day ahead of the TEA’s official statewide release — of its solid 85 B grade, up 2 points from last year.

Dallas also added to its list of A-rated high schools, including Dr. LG Pinkston Sr., Skyline, South Oak Cliff, and David W. Carter. W.H. Adamson high school retained its A from last year.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the overall B results showed what a “blueprint for excellence looks like.” In a statement, she thanked trustees, teachers, nurses, bus drivers and “all the support maintenance staff that maintain our buildings” for contributing to the above average grade. She also thanked the public for passing spring’s record $6.2 billion bond election.

Dallas has two F-rated schools - Harrell Budd and Edward Tiche elementaries. Thirteen campuses scored a D.

Elizalde acknowledged there’s room for growth.

Some districts rose a letter grade from last year: Grand Prairie and Richardson jumped from a C to a B, and Grapevine-Colleyville and Rockwall improved from a B to an A.

"This achievement demonstrates what is possible when there are high expectations, and a focus on student success,” GCISD Superintendent Jason Adams said in a statement.

Denton ISD, meanwhile, fell from a B to a C, though five of its lowest-rated campuses improved, some by three letter grades.

Fort Worth ISD, which became one of several districts under TEA supervision, held its C grade, rising from a score of 73 last year to 78 this year.

The state intervenes when districts fail to improve scores in at least one campus for 5 consecutive years.

In this latest ratings round, Fort Worth ISD added an additional school — William James middle school — to its list of campuses with five consecutive Fs.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath, visiting nearby Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Friday, said he didn’t think that would change what’s currently underway in Fort Worth to improve the district’s performance.

“There's a team in place, the team's got a plan,” Morath said. “Our real high hope is that the students at William James will see a significant improvement in the quality of their experience this school year relative to what has happened for many, many years in years past.”

Find your district or school’s score here.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .