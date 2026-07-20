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As North Texas temperatures rise, so do prices

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Miranda Suarez
Published July 20, 2026 at 5:45 AM CDT
Fernandez recommends one to two cups of water for every hour you spend outside in extreme heat.
Shutterstock
El Niño brings warmer weather, which raises the price of everything from utilities to groceries.

As temperatures climb, so can your bills. From electricity to groceries, the summer heat makes daily life more expensive.

NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez spoke with Dr. Andrew Dressler, a professor of atmospheric science at Texas A&M, about what El Niño is and how it's affecting our everyday life.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

What is El Niño?

Dressler describes the climate system as a big plate of Jell-o that wobbles back and forth. The climate is always moving back and forth between two different climate patterns.

"During El Niño, the planet is warmer than it is during the other side of the wobble, which we call La Niña," he said. "So the planet's always oscillating between these two conditions and it looks like we're heading into an extremely big El Niño, potentially the biggest one in recorded history."

Ripple effect on our wallets

There are many ways the summer heat affects the money coming out of our wallets. The most direct way is through increased costs to keep our homes cool. As temperatures rise, the air conditioner is being run more, leading to a hefty bill.

Dresser says there are indirect impacts, too, like grocery prices.

"As the climate warms, the processes that farms are using, the amount of rainfall they get, the amounts they need to irrigate, the crops they use, all those things change, and they become more expensive," Dresser said. "It may not be that big, but combined, they cost Americans a lot of money."

The global effect

Dresser noted that now more than ever, when a climate disaster affects another part of the world, it's also affecting North Texas locally, regardless of where the disaster happened.

"We live in a globally integrated economy," he said. "A climate disaster in Iowa affects our food price. A climate disaster in China affects the prices we pay, and so everything that happens is going to affect how much you're paying for goods and services."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX NowEl NiñoGlobal WarmingSummerfossil fuels
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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